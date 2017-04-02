Phillies finalize opening day roster

- Monday is opening day so Sunday, the Phillies announced they’ve finalized their opening day roster for the 2017 regular season.

The players have an average age of 28.08 years old, and the the roster includes 13 players not on the opening day roster last year.

The opening day roster includes 12 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders and five outfielders:

Pitchers (12): Right-handers Joaquín Benoit, Clay Buchholz, Jerad Eickhoff, Jeanmar Gómez, Jeremy Hellickson, Héctor Neris, Pat Neshek, Aaron Nola, Edubray Ramos and Vince Velasquez, and left-handers Adam Morgan and Joely Rodríguez.

Catchers (2): Andrew Knapp and Cameron Rupp

Infielders (6): Andrés Blanco, Maikel Franco, Freddy Galvis, César Hernández, Tommy Joseph and Brock Stassi

Outfielders (5): Aaron Altherr, Odúbel Herrera, Howie Kendrick, Daniel Nava and Michael Saunders.

Right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin was placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to March 30) to continue rehabilitation from his knee surgeries (right knee on Aug. 19 & left knee on Sept. 30).

The Phillies are at 40 players on their 40-man roster. They open the regular season Monday at Cincinnati, with their home opener here on Friday.

Rookie outfielder/first baseman Stassi had an emotional reaction after being named to the opening day roster. Video showed the 27-year-old tearing up and calling making the team "a dream come true" after six years in the minors.

The Phillies ended Spring Training with starter Clay Buchholz giving up five runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings. Freddy Galvis homered and Andrew Knapp drove in three runs for the Phillies.

Alex Cobb allowed three runs on three hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings for Tampa Bay. Steven Souza Jr. homered and Tim Beckham hit a bases-loaded triple.

Final score: Phillies 7, Rays 7