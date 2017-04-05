NFL Draft parking restrictions already underway [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Production setup begins April 5 Sports NFL Draft parking restrictions already underway There's a new warning to watch where you park. The NFL Draft doesn't start for more than three weeks but parking restrictions have already started -- really.

The three-day event will take place from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 on the Ben Franklin Parkway, Eakins Oval and Art Museum steps.

Workers have already begun setting up around the Art Museum steps, and production setup means no parking on the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. (Click the picture for a map.)

Many, many more parking restrictions and road closures will start taking effect on Monday, and most will continue into the first week of May.

Click here for complete details on the phases of the restrictions, and all you need to know about the 2017 NFL Draft.

Organizers are expecting 200,000 fans for the three-day event.

Besides the actual draft, the free NFL Draft Experience will be great for families and non-fans who don’t keep up with college football or know each NFL team’s needs.

Some of the activities are interactive exhibits, immersive games, virtual reality experiences and player autograph sessions.