Hernandez's RBI single in 9th lifts Phillies over Nats 4-3

- Cesar Hernandez hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 4-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Pinch-hitter Ryan Zimmerman delivered a tying, three-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth off closer Jeanmar Gomez, but the Phillies immediately answered to take two of three from the defending NL East champions.

Pinch-hitter Daniel Nava walked to start the bottom of the ninth against Koda Glover (0-1). Nava advanced to third when Freddy Galvis singled to right with one out. After Brock Stassi popped out, Hernandez slashed an opposite-field single to left.

Gomez (1-0) had 37 saves in 43 chances last year, but struggled over the final six weeks. He allowed a two-run homer while getting a save in the season opener at Cincinnati.

Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg allowed three runs and five hits, striking out eight in seven innings.

Jeremy Hellickson pitched one-hit ball over five innings for Philadelphia before leaving the game because of a cramp in his right forearm. Joaquin Benoit, Pat Neshek and Hector Neris combined for three scoreless innings before Gomez took over.

Adam Lind singled with one out and Jayson Werth walked. After Stephen Drew struck out, Zimmerman connected to make it 3-all.

Less than 24 hours after setting a team record with 12 runs in the first inning of a 17-3 victory, the Phillies were one out from beating Strasburg for the first time in their ballpark.

Galvis gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead in the second on an RBI single. Galvis fell behind 0-2 in the count and fouled off a few pitches before he slapped a hit the opposite way to left on the ninth pitch.

The Phillies extended the lead to 3-0 in the fifth. Hernandez beat out an infield single to second baseman Daniel Murphy, scoring Andrew Knapp after the rookie catcher led off the inning with a double for his first career hit. Howie Kendrick then ripped a double to left-center to score Hernandez.

ROSTER MOVE

The Nationals selected the contract of reliever Matt Albers from Triple-A Syracuse and designated RHP Jeremy Guthrie for assignment. Guthrie allowed 10 runs while getting only two outs in the first inning Saturday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals SS Trea Turner wasn't in the lineup after injuring his hamstring Saturday night. He isn't expected to miss much time.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Tanner Roark (1-0, 3.00 ERA) takes the mound in the series opener at home against the Cardinals on Monday. Adam Wainwright (0-1, 3.60) pitches for St. Louis.

Phillies: RHP Jerad Eickhoff (0-1, 2.70) starts the series opener at home against the Mets on Monday. He is 1-4 with a 2.66 ERA in seven starts against New York. Jacob deGrom goes for the Mets. He tossed six shutout innings in his first outing.