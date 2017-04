- The Phillies announced Pete Rose is the 2017 Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame inductee.

The Phillies received permission in February from Major League Baseball to include Rose, who was inducted last year into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame.

Rose played for the Phillies for five seasons, helping them win their first World Series title in 1980. He is under a lifetime ban for betting on the sport.

The Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame Night will be held on August 12th.