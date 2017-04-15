Be a team player: Help Eagles' QB Carson Wentz reward a young fan

- Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has a bit of a problem and wants to know if you can help.

The boy in the picture sent Wentz a picture of himself with a bow and arrow, and of course an Eagles shirt.

Got this picture in the mail, but the envelope got chewed up by Jersey here... but I love it! Help me track him down to send him something! pic.twitter.com/sxeL07O4zR — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) April 15, 2017

Wentz wants to thank the boy, and send him something, but doesn’t know who he is.

It’s not the boy’s fault. We’ll assume he left a return address.

Wentz says his golden retriever Jersey chewed the envelope.

You may know, Jersey is just five months old.

According to Wentz’s team biography:

"In November 2016, his 4-year-old golden retriever, Henley, gave birth to eight puppies. In total, nine golden retrievers lived in Wentz’s home for more than a month before he gave seven away to family and friends, including teammate Jordan Matthews. Wentz kept one puppy and named him Jersey."

So, if you recognize #11 in the picture -- not Wentz but the younger guy wearing the Eagles’ shirt with his number -- you can let Wentz know -- or click here to email your tip and your own contact information, and FOX 29 will make sure he gets it all.