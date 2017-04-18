Phase 2 of NFL Draft road closures start at midnight

- It’s that time again: Another round of road closures before the NFL Draft.

Phase 2 starts at midnight and it’s the least of the four road closure phases.

Starting at midnight – late Tuesday into early Wednesday – the inner lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from Eakins Oval to 20th Street.

That’s the inner lanes in both directions of the Parkway, both inbound and outbound.

This closure will continue until Tuesday, May 2, before midnight.

Phase 3 of the road closures will be another big one and it’s coming up quickly: Monday night at 7.

You may have already been experiencing Phase 1, that went into effect just over a week ago.

--- Spring Garden Street westbound is closed at Pennsylvania Avenue.

--- The westbound center roadway of the Parkway closed a lane.

--- The right two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Art Museum steps closed for the building of the open-air theater, where you'll be able to watch and listen to your favorite young athlete’s fate and your favorite team’s selections.

--- Southbound Kelly Drive had a lane drop between 25th Street and the Parkway.

Those took effect April 10 and will last almost a whole month, until the end of May 7.

Also, one of several parking restrictions is already underway. There is no parking allowed on the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue (south side angle parking only), and it’ll remain that way until May 8.

Click here for all you need to know about the 2017 NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience events (April 27-29), including schedules – plus a full list of road closures and parking restrictions, details on free parking, the status of the Parkway’s cultural institutions and what the city plans to do for area residents and businesses that may be impacted.