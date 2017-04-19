Ready for football? Eagles' 2017 opponents announced

- The NFL announced who each team will be playing this fall, and whether the games will be at home or away.

The Eagles, of course, will play six games against their three NFC East opponents -- one at home and the other away.

They’ll also take on teams in the NFC West and AFC West, plus the same-place finishers from the NFC South and NFC North.

At home, the Eagles will play Arizona, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, the New York Giants, the Oakland Raiders (who won’t play in Las Vegas for a few more years), San Francisco and Washington.

The Eagles will travel to play Carolina, Dallas, Kansas City, the Los Angeles Rams, the New York Giants, the new Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle and Washington.

The schedule with dates and times will be announced Thursday.

In preseason, the Eagles will play at Green Bay, home against Buffalo, home against Miami and at the New York Jets.