Big final changes coming since NFL Draft Week is here! [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Phase 3 begins April 24, 7pm Sports More changes coming, the final ones, since NFL Draft Week is here! If you haven't seen the Ben Franklin Parkway near the Art Museum yet, you're missing a taste of the spectacle that is the NFL.

The 2017 NFL Draft takes place Thursday through Saturday, and more work has to happen before then.

A huge open air theater is set up in front of the Art Museum by Eakins Oval.

Road closures are in place, along with lots of orange traffic barrels since there are more to come.

Phase 3 will be a big one and it’ll be in effect from 7pm Monday until next Monday, May 1, at 5am. (Click the NFL Draft logo for a map.)

This is what it’ll mean:

--Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from 20th Street to the Art Museum.

--Martin Luther King Drive will remain open to 24th Street.

--Eastbound Spring Garden Street will remain open from 31st Street to 24th Street.

--Kelly Drive will be closed at Fairmount Avenue with traffic detoured onto Fairmount Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.

--Due to the closure of the outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, traffic headed inbound (to Center City) from the Spring Garden Street Bridge or Martin Luther King Drive must exit Eakins Oval on the 24th Street ramp. Traffic headed inbound on Kelly Drive must exit at Fairmount Avenue. To get to the rear of the Art Museum on the north side, exit onto Fairmount Avenue, turn right on Pennsylvania Avenue and proceed southbound on 25th Street onto Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive.

Last week, the inner lanes (inbound and outbound) of the Parkway were closed from Eakins Oval to 20th Street.

Two weeks ago, these changes took place:

--Spring Garden Street westbound closed at Pennsylvania Avenue.

--Lane restrictions started on the Parkway and Kelly Drive started.

--The right two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Art Museum steps closed for the building of the theater.

Also, production setup has meant no parking on the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue since way back on April 5.

Still to come, there will be no parking in these areas:

--Pennsylvania Avenue between 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue (south side of street only)

--Winter Street between 20th and 22nd streets (both sides of street)

--20th Street between Vine and Callowhill streets (east side of street only)

--21st Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Race Street (both sides of street)

--22nd Street between Winter and Spring Garden streets (both sides of street)

--Park Towne Place between 22nd and 24th Streets (both sides of street)

Definitely expect closures and leave extra time if you have to go through the area.

If you haven’t realized, these closures are going for much longer than for regular events – such as Welcome America over July 4, Made in America over Labor Day, and the Thanksgiving parade.

Also, according to Karen Lockhart Fegely, Philadelphia’s Deputy Commerce Director for Neighborhood Business Services, "There's no reason to expect the inconvenience for businesses around the Parkway to be anything like what was experienced during the Pope's visit, Businesses can stay open and we hope some will benefit from this free, family-friendly event which is expected to bring 200,000 visitors to our city over three days."

Click here for All you need to know about the 2017 NFL Draft, your ultimate guide from FOX 29 News, which is being updated constantly.