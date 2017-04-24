Worker who fell from NFL Draft stage has broken ribs, lacerated spleen

- The NFL Draft worker who fell 30 feet from the roof of the stage on Saturday is suffering from broken ribs and a lacerated spleen.

Also, FOX 29’s Jeff Cole reports the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) says it’s investigating.

Philadelphia police say the 27-year-old man fell at about 2:30pm Saturday. He was in the 2500 block of Spring Garden Street (area circled on map), and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The victim worked for worked for Tri-State Staging, out of Mullica Hill, NJ, and the company has no history with OSHA.