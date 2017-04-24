NFL Draft No. 1 selections since 1936

The first choice in the annual selection of college players by professional football with player, team, position and college:

2016 -- Jared Goff, Los Angeles, QB, California.

2015 -- Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay, QB, Florida State.

2014 -- Jadeveon Clowney, Houston, DE, South Carolina.

2013 -- Eric Fisher, Kansas City, OT, Central Michigan.

2012 -- Andrew Luck, Indianapolis, QB, Stanford.

2011 -- Cam Newton, Carolina, QB, Auburn.

2010 -- Sam Bradford, St. Louis, QB, Oklahoma.

2009 -- Matthew Stafford, Detroit, QB, Georgia.

2008 -- Jake Long, Miami, OT, Michigan.

2007 -- JaMarcus Russell, Oakland, QB, LSU.

2006 -- Mario Williams, Houston, DE, N.C. State.

2005 -- Alex Smith, San Francisco, QB, Utah.

2004 -- Eli Manning, San Diego, QB, Mississippi.

2003 -- Carson Palmer, Cincinnati, QB, Southern Cal.

2002 -- David Carr, Houston, QB, Fresno State.

2001 -- Michael Vick, Atlanta, QB, Virginia Tech.

2000 -- Courtney Brown, Cleveland, DE, Penn State.

1999 -- Tim Couch, Cleveland, QB, Kentucky.

1998 -- Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB, Tennessee.

1997 -- Orlando Pace, St. Louis Rams, T, Ohio State.

1996 -- Keyshawn Johnson, New York Jets, WR, Southern Cal.

1995 -- Ki-Jana Carter, Cincinnati, RB, Penn State.

1994 -- Dan Wilkinson, Cincinnati, DE, Ohio State.

1993 -- Drew Bledsoe, New England, QB, Washington State.

1992 -- Steve Emtman, Indianapolis, DE, Washington.

1991 -- Russell Maryland, Dallas, DL, Miami.

1990 -- Jeff George, Indianapolis, QB, Illinois.

1989 -- Troy Aikman, Dallas, QB, UCLA.

1988 -- Aundray Bruce, Atlanta, LB, Auburn.

1987 -- Vinny Testaverde, Tampa Bay, QB, Miami.

1986 -- Bo Jackson, Tampa Bay, RB, Auburn.

1985 -- Bruce Smith, Buffalo, DT, Virginia Tech.

1984 -- Irving Fryar, New England, WR, Nebraska.

1983 -- John Elway, Baltimore, QB, Stanford.

1982 -- Kenneth Sims, New England, DT, Texas.

1981 -- George Rogers, New Orleans, RB, South Carolina.

1980 -- Billy Sims, Detroit, RB, Oklahoma.

1979 -- Tom Cousineau, Buffalo, LB, Ohio State.

1978 -- Earl Campbell, Houston, RB, Texas.

1977 -- Ricky Bell, Tampa Bay, RB, Southern Cal.

1976 -- Lee Roy Selmon, Tampa Bay, DE, Oklahoma.

1975 -- Steve Bartkowski, Atlanta, QB, California.

1974 -- Ed Jones, Dallas, DE, Tennessee State.

1973 -- John Matuszak, Houston, DE, Tampa.

1972 -- Walt Patulski, Buffalo, DE, Notre Dame.

1971 -- Jim Plunkett, New England, QB, Stanford.

1970 -- Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh, QB, Louisiana Tech.

1969 -- O.J. Simpson, Buffalo (AFL), RB, Southern Cal.

1968 -- Ron Yary, Minnesota, T, Southern Cal.

1967 -- Bubba Smith, Baltimore, DT, Michigan State.

1966 -- Tommy Nobis, Atlanta, LB, Texas.

1966 -- Jim Grabowski, Miami (AFL), RB, Illinois.

1965 -- Tucker Frederickson, N.Y. Giants, RB, Auburn.

1965 -- Lawrence Elkins, Houston (AFL), WR, Baylor.

1964 -- Dave Parks, San Francisco, WR, Texas Tech.

1964 -- Jack Concannon, Boston (AFL), QB, Boston College.

1963 -- Terry Baker, Los Angeles, QB, Oregon State.

1963 -- Buck Buchanan, Kansas City (AFL), DT, Grambling.

1962 -- Ernie Davis, Washington, RB, Syracuse.

1962 -- Roman Gabriel, Oakland (AFL), QB, N.C. State.

1961 -- Tommy Mason, Minnesota, RB, Tulane.

1961 -- Ken Rice, Buffalo (AFL), G, Auburn.

1960 -- Billy Cannon, Los Angeles, RB, LSU.

1959 -- Randy Duncan, Green Bay, QB, Iowa.

1958 -- King Hill, Chicago Cardinals, QB, Rice.

1957 -- Paul Hornung, Green Bay, HB, Notre Dame.

1956 -- Gary Glick, Pittsburgh, DB, Colorado A&M.

1955 -- George Shaw, Baltimore, QB, Oregon.

1954 -- Bobby Garrett, Cleveland, QB, Stanford.

1953 -- Harry Babcock, San Francisco, WR, Georgia.

1952 -- Bill Wade, Los Angeles, QB, Vanderbilt.

1951 -- Kyle Rote, New York Giants, HB, SMU.

1950 -- Leon Hart, Detroit, WR, Notre Dame.

1949 -- Chuck Bednarik, Philadelphia, C, Pennsylvania.

1948 -- Harry Gilmer, Washington, QB, Alabama.

1947 -- Bob Fenimore, Chicago Bears, HB, Oklahoma A&M.

1946 -- Frank Dancewicz, Boston, QB, Notre Dame.

1945 -- Charley Trippi, Chicago Cardinals, HB, Georgia.

1944 -- Angelo Bertelli, Boston, QB, Notre Dame.

1943 -- Frank Sinkwich, Detroit, HB, Georgia.

1942 -- Bill Dudley, Pittsburgh, HB, Virginia.

1941 -- Tom Harmon, Chicago Bears, HB, Michigan.

1940 -- George Cafego, Chicago Cardinals, HB, Tennessee.

1939 -- Ki Aldrich, Chicago Cardinals, C, TCU.

1938 -- Corbett Davis, Cleveland, FB, Indiana.

1937 -- Sam Francis, Philadelphia, FB, Nebraska.

1936 -- Jay Berwanger, Philadelphia, HB, Chicago.