NFL Draft No. 1 selections since 1936

The first choice in the annual selection of college players by professional football with player, team, position and college:
2016 -- Jared Goff, Los Angeles, QB, California.
2015 -- Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay, QB, Florida State.
2014 -- Jadeveon Clowney, Houston, DE, South Carolina.
2013 -- Eric Fisher, Kansas City, OT, Central Michigan.
2012 -- Andrew Luck, Indianapolis, QB, Stanford.
2011 -- Cam Newton, Carolina, QB, Auburn.
2010 -- Sam Bradford, St. Louis, QB, Oklahoma.
2009 -- Matthew Stafford, Detroit, QB, Georgia.
2008 -- Jake Long, Miami, OT, Michigan.
2007 -- JaMarcus Russell, Oakland, QB, LSU.
2006 -- Mario Williams, Houston, DE, N.C. State.
2005 -- Alex Smith, San Francisco, QB, Utah.
2004 -- Eli Manning, San Diego, QB, Mississippi.
2003 -- Carson Palmer, Cincinnati, QB, Southern Cal.
2002 -- David Carr, Houston, QB, Fresno State.
2001 -- Michael Vick, Atlanta, QB, Virginia Tech.
2000 -- Courtney Brown, Cleveland, DE, Penn State.
1999 -- Tim Couch, Cleveland, QB, Kentucky.
1998 -- Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB, Tennessee.
1997 -- Orlando Pace, St. Louis Rams, T, Ohio State.
1996 -- Keyshawn Johnson, New York Jets, WR, Southern Cal.
1995 -- Ki-Jana Carter, Cincinnati, RB, Penn State.
1994 -- Dan Wilkinson, Cincinnati, DE, Ohio State.
1993 -- Drew Bledsoe, New England, QB, Washington State.
1992 -- Steve Emtman, Indianapolis, DE, Washington.
1991 -- Russell Maryland, Dallas, DL, Miami.
1990 -- Jeff George, Indianapolis, QB, Illinois.
1989 -- Troy Aikman, Dallas, QB, UCLA.
1988 -- Aundray Bruce, Atlanta, LB, Auburn.
1987 -- Vinny Testaverde, Tampa Bay, QB, Miami.
1986 -- Bo Jackson, Tampa Bay, RB, Auburn.
1985 -- Bruce Smith, Buffalo, DT, Virginia Tech.
1984 -- Irving Fryar, New England, WR, Nebraska.
1983 -- John Elway, Baltimore, QB, Stanford.
1982 -- Kenneth Sims, New England, DT, Texas.
1981 -- George Rogers, New Orleans, RB, South Carolina.
1980 -- Billy Sims, Detroit, RB, Oklahoma.
1979 -- Tom Cousineau, Buffalo, LB, Ohio State.
1978 -- Earl Campbell, Houston, RB, Texas.
1977 -- Ricky Bell, Tampa Bay, RB, Southern Cal.
1976 -- Lee Roy Selmon, Tampa Bay, DE, Oklahoma.
1975 -- Steve Bartkowski, Atlanta, QB, California.
1974 -- Ed Jones, Dallas, DE, Tennessee State.
1973 -- John Matuszak, Houston, DE, Tampa.
1972 -- Walt Patulski, Buffalo, DE, Notre Dame.
1971 -- Jim Plunkett, New England, QB, Stanford.
1970 -- Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh, QB, Louisiana Tech.
1969 -- O.J. Simpson, Buffalo (AFL), RB, Southern Cal.
1968 -- Ron Yary, Minnesota, T, Southern Cal.
1967 -- Bubba Smith, Baltimore, DT, Michigan State.
1966 -- Tommy Nobis, Atlanta, LB, Texas.
1966 -- Jim Grabowski, Miami (AFL), RB, Illinois.
1965 -- Tucker Frederickson, N.Y. Giants, RB, Auburn.
1965 -- Lawrence Elkins, Houston (AFL), WR, Baylor.
1964 -- Dave Parks, San Francisco, WR, Texas Tech.
1964 -- Jack Concannon, Boston (AFL), QB, Boston College.
1963 -- Terry Baker, Los Angeles, QB, Oregon State.
1963 -- Buck Buchanan, Kansas City (AFL), DT, Grambling.
1962 -- Ernie Davis, Washington, RB, Syracuse.
1962 -- Roman Gabriel, Oakland (AFL), QB, N.C. State.
1961 -- Tommy Mason, Minnesota, RB, Tulane.
1961 -- Ken Rice, Buffalo (AFL), G, Auburn.
1960 -- Billy Cannon, Los Angeles, RB, LSU.
1959 -- Randy Duncan, Green Bay, QB, Iowa.
1958 -- King Hill, Chicago Cardinals, QB, Rice.
1957 -- Paul Hornung, Green Bay, HB, Notre Dame.
1956 -- Gary Glick, Pittsburgh, DB, Colorado A&M.
1955 -- George Shaw, Baltimore, QB, Oregon.
1954 -- Bobby Garrett, Cleveland, QB, Stanford.
1953 -- Harry Babcock, San Francisco, WR, Georgia.
1952 -- Bill Wade, Los Angeles, QB, Vanderbilt.
1951 -- Kyle Rote, New York Giants, HB, SMU.
1950 -- Leon Hart, Detroit, WR, Notre Dame.
1949 -- Chuck Bednarik, Philadelphia, C, Pennsylvania.
1948 -- Harry Gilmer, Washington, QB, Alabama.
1947 -- Bob Fenimore, Chicago Bears, HB, Oklahoma A&M.
1946 -- Frank Dancewicz, Boston, QB, Notre Dame.
1945 -- Charley Trippi, Chicago Cardinals, HB, Georgia.
1944 -- Angelo Bertelli, Boston, QB, Notre Dame.
1943 -- Frank Sinkwich, Detroit, HB, Georgia.
1942 -- Bill Dudley, Pittsburgh, HB, Virginia.
1941 -- Tom Harmon, Chicago Bears, HB, Michigan.
1940 -- George Cafego, Chicago Cardinals, HB, Tennessee.
1939 -- Ki Aldrich, Chicago Cardinals, C, TCU.
1938 -- Corbett Davis, Cleveland, FB, Indiana.
1937 -- Sam Francis, Philadelphia, FB, Nebraska.
1936 -- Jay Berwanger, Philadelphia, HB, Chicago.