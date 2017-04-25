Last NFL Draft road closures, parking restrictions now fully in effect [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Phase 4 begins April 25 (full picture) Sports Last NFL Draft road closures now fully in effect The full extent of road closures for the NFL Draft are now in effect, as of 6am Tuesday. It really doesn't matter if you're going to the Art Museum, The Ben Franklin parkway on one side, and Kelly Drive on the other – or simply passing through town. This is the latest, starting 6am Tuesday.

- The full extent of road closures for the NFL Draft are now in effect, as of 6am Tuesday. It really doesn’t matter if you’re going to the Art Museum, The Ben Franklin parkway on one side, and Kelly Drive on the other – or simply passing through town. This is the latest, starting 6am Tuesday.

These are the Phase 4 road closures:

--Martin Luther King Drive closed at Sweet Briar Drive, starting at noon Wednesday and reopening at 5am Monday. Road will not be opened during peak AM rush hour.

--21st Street closed from Winter Street to Spring Garden Street: Local access to Pennsylvania Avenue only (all traffic must turn left)

--22nd Street closed from Race Street to Spring Garden Street: Local access to Park Towne Place only (residents)

--23rd Street closed from Fairmount Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway: Local access only

--24th Street closed from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Park Towne Place: Local access only

--Kelly Drive closed from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue

--Spring Garden Street Bridge closed at 31st Street at I-76 ramp: Local access to I-76 westbound will be maintained and local access to Art Museum will be maintained (via Anne d' Harnoncourt Drive)

--Spring Garden Street closed from 22nd Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway: Local access after peak AM rush hour

--Pennsylvania Avenue closed from Hamilton Street to Fairmount Avenue: Local access after peak AM rush hour

--Pennsylvania Avenue/Callowhill Street closed from 20th Street to 21st Street

Local access to Barnes Foundation driveway (westbound) only

Eastbound open from 21st Street

--Park Towne Place closed from 22nd Street to 24th Street: Local access only (residents)

--I-676 westbound 22nd Street off-ramp closed

--The following streets will be designated “local access only” west of 22nd Street:

Wallace Street

Mt. Vernon Street

Green Street

Judson Street

Brandywine Street

Summer Street

--The following streets will be designated local access only east of 22nd Street:

Spring Street

Winter Street

No Parking

-- on 2400 Pennsylvania Avenue (south side angle parking only) from 4/5 to 5/8

-- Pennsylvania Avenue between 22nd Street & Fairmount Avenue (south side of street only) 4/25-5/1

-- Winter Street between 20th & 22nd Streets (both sides of street) 4/26-5/1

-- 20th Street between Vine & Callowhill Streets (east side of street only) 4/26-5/1

-- 21st Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway & Race Street (both sides of street) 4/26-5/1

-- 22nd Street between Winter & Spring Garden Streets (both sides of street) 4/26-5/1

-- Park Towne Place between 22nd & 24th Streets (both sides of street) 4/26-5/1

Art Museum

Going to the Art Museum parking garage and Anne d' Harnoncourt Drive? You'll have to pass through a checkpoint and a brief vehicle sweep from at 7am Thursday through about 9pm Saturday. Checkpoints will be setup at:

-- Kelly Drive between Fairmount Avenue and 25th Street

-- Anne d' Harnoncourt Drive and Spring Garden Street (south side of the Art Museum)

-- Waterworks Drive

Going there from Kelly Drive? You'll have to enter the checkpoint at Kelly Drive and Fairmount Avenue. Vehicles won't be allowed to enter at 25th Street. Vehicles needing access will be able to make a left turn onto Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue. Direction signs will be displayed, and Philadelphia Police will be on hand to facilitate traffic flow.