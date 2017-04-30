NFL player's son, 4, sends defender flying with FILTHY juke move

- The 2017 NFL draft just finished here in Philadelphia, but we may have gotten a sneak peek at a youngster who appears to be a surefire future first-rounder.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton tweeted a video of his four-year-old son, Eugene Hilton Jr., dominating at flag football.

In the video, "Little Ghost" -- as he's called in the 17-second clip -- beats the entire defense with impressive agility and speed. Twitter/@TYHilton13

As he races toward the end zone, he throws in one last juke, sending a hapless defending flying to the turf.

You can see, Dad called him "Best athlete in the family" and check out those thousands of likes and retweets!

