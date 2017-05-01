20th Annual Richie Ashburn Home Runs for Heart going on

- The annual Home Runs for Heart has reached its 20th year and organizers promise a memorable experience.

It’s taking place at Citizens Bank Park, Monday and Tuesday.

According to its website, Home Runs for Heart is a home-run derby style event. Participants take 20 swings at home plate. Then, they take a turn at fielding and pose for a souvenir photo.

There are prizes.

The event is held annually by the American Heart Association and the Philadelphia Phillies in honor of Richie Ashburn, the former Hall of Fame Phillies player and broadcaster who died of a heart attack in 1997.

It takes place Monday and Tuesday. Click here for more information.