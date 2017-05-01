Toles leads Dodgers past Phillies, 5-3, for sweep

- After a couple years full of injuries, Hyun-Jin Ryu is back on track with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ryu pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning, Andrew Toles hit a three-run homer and the Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 on Sunday.

Chris Taylor also connected, helping Los Angeles complete the three-game series sweep. The Dodgers used three consecutive homers and Adrian Gonzalez's game-ending single to rally for a wild 6-5 win on Saturday night.

Ryu earned his first win since Aug. 31, 2014. The veteran left-hander made only one start last season and had elbow surgery last September.

"Today is definitely a milestone for me because it's been almost a thousand days since I had a `W' under my belt," Ryu said.

Cesar Hernandez led off the game with a triple off the glove of Yasiel Puig and scored on Freddy Galvis' single. But Ryu allowed only one more hit in 5 1/3 innings.

"He threw the ball well," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "There was a compete there. The pitching mix was really good, the change was good.

"He's continuing to trend in the right direction."

Odubel Herrera hit a two-run homer for Philadelphia in the ninth. Kenley Jansen then came in and struck out Hernandez for his seventh save.

"We had something going early in the first, but we couldn't to a whole lot of damage," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "Not enough hitting."

Philadelphia right-hander Nick Pivetta (0-1) allowed two runs and nine hits in five innings in his major league debut.

"It was a lot of fun," Pivetta said. "It was a little hairy through the first three innings. I was definitely nervous. But once I got into the fourth and fifth innings I kind of settled down a lot and got into my groove again."

Justin Turner singled in Toles in the first, extending his hitting streak to 16 games. Taylor put the Dodgers ahead to stay with his solo shot in the second.

The 5-foot-9 Toles connected against Jeanmar Gomez in the sixth, making it 5-1. It was his fifth of the season.

"He can hit," Turner said. "He can flat-out hit. Even when he's out, he's hitting rockets."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (strained lower back) is eligible to come off the disabled list Monday, but instead will throw a bullpen session. He also threw one Friday.

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (blister) is scheduled for a rehab start Thursday for Class A Rancho Cucamonga.

TURNER HOT

Turner and Yasmani Grandal each had three hits for the Dodgers. Turner's 16-game hitting streak is the longest in the majors this season.

PROMISING DEBUT

The 24-year-old Pivetta struck out five and walked one.

"I was real happy with Pivetta's debut at the major league level," Mackanin said. "He pitches himself into some trouble but got out of it and limited the damage."

UP NEXT

Phillies: Right-hander Vince Velasquez (1-2, 6.33 ERA) will try to get his season turned around Monday when the Phillies open a four-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (4-1) is scheduled to make a second consecutive start against the Giants on Monday at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw pitched seven sparkling innings in a 2-1 win at San Francisco on Tuesday.