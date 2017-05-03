Former 76er Doug Overton charged with indecent exposure

- Former Sixers player and Lincoln University head basketball coach Doug Overton is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself on a public trail, over the weekend.

Lower Merion police said Sunday, they got numerous calls about a man exposing himself on the Cynwyd Heritage Trail.

Officers arrested Overton after witnesses identified him. He was charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, and released on $10,000 bail. He's expected in court, May 23.

Overton -- who says he's innocent -- just finished his first year as head coach of Lincoln University's men's basketball team. He was hired a year ago, and named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association's coach of the week twice over the season.

As a player, Overton was a standout at La Salle University and played 11 seasons in the NBA for eight teams.

According to his Lincoln biography, “Coach Overton is a Philadelphia Basketball legend. A graduate of Dobbins Technical High school, Overton helped his team to a city championship playing alongside Philadelphia Hoop legends Bo Kimble and Hank Gathers. From there he went on to star at La Salle University where he scored more than 1700 points and earned a place not only in the La Salle University Hall of Athletes but also the Big Five and Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.”

There is no word from Lincoln University on Overton's future.