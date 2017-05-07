Broad Street run has roads closed, parking restricted Sports Broad Street run has roads closed, parking restricted This year’s Broad Street Run is underway -- it’s the 38th annual -- and the largest 10 mile race in the United States.

An estimated 40,000 runners are taking part, heading south from W. Fisher Avenue to the Philadelphia Navy Yard.

The race started at 8am, so crossing town may require you to take expressways or trains.

The race start area on Broad Street from Olney Avenue to Windrim Avenue closed to traffic at 4am, and Broad Street from Windrim Avenue to Erie Avenue closed at 7am. The remainder of the course along Broad Street closed to traffic at 7:45am

There will be no parking on Broad Street until 1pm.

These SEPTA bus routes are detoured until the event's conclusion: 3, 4, 7, 9, 12, 15, 16, 17, 21, 23, 27, 29, 31, 32, 33, 37, 38, 39, 40, 42, 43, 44, 45, 48, 53, 54, 56, 60, 61, 64, 68, 75, 79, 124, 125, G, J, H-XH, and R.

Route 15 trolleys will be replaced by bus service.

Regional rail trains will run on their weekend schedule. They are typically comprised of five to seven cars each, holding 600 to 850 passengers.

Click here for additional Broad Street Run information from SEPTA.