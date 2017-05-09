Eagles' Torrey Smith pays adoption fees for 46 animals at shelter

- One of the newest members of the Philadelphia Eagles made quite an impact off the field when he paid for the adoption fees of 46 animals at a Baltimore animal rescue.

Wide receiver Torrey Smith and his wife Chanel announced their generous donation while they attended a fundraiser for Baltimore's homeless, neglected and abused animals.

Smith and his wife surprised everyone in attendance when he announced that they wanted to make sure each animal at the event had an adoption application by the end of the night. So, the Smiths agreed to cover the adoption fees for every single cat and dog at the event; 46 animals in all.

According to BARCS Animal Shelter, the Smiths went 'above and beyond,' and made an extra donation on top of covering the adoption fees.

Smith was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2011 NFL Draft, and has been active in the community despite spending the past two seasons in San Francisco.

After Smith made his donation, BARCS says Smith's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, matched the donation made by Smith and his wife.