Phillies extend manager Pete Mackanin's contract for 2 more years

- A sign of stability for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The team announced it’s keeping club manager Pete Mackanin for a while longer.

The Phillies signed him to a new two-year contract through 2018 with a club option for 2019.

According to the team’s website, “That is noteworthy as the Phillies are expected to be aggressive in the free-agent and trade markets beginning this offseason and potentially could be postseason contenders in 2019.”

It also says, “Mackanin, 65, had been in the final season of his old contract, which included a 2018 club option.”

Mackanin has been manager of the Phillies since midseason 2015, when he succeeded Ryne Sandberg.

Mackanin served as Philadelphia's bench coach for four seasons from 2009-12 under Charlie Manuel. The team won three of its five consecutive National League East Division titles in that span. He became the third-base coach in 2014 and served in that role until Sandberg abruptly resigned.

The move comes after the Phillies lost 10 of their past 12 games to fall to 13-19, and third in the National League East. Mackanin is 174-213 in his managerial career, including stints as an interim manager with Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.