Eagles agree to terms with RB LeGarrette Blount

- The Philadelphia Eagles have added another running back to their roster in LeGarrette Blount, a former New England Patriot. The team announced the addition Wednesday morning

Blount, 30, has started 43 games over his seven-year-career with teams including the Patriots, Steelers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With two Super Bowl rings under his belt, Blount adds some experience, depth and power to and Eagles backfield that already includes the likes of Wendell Smallwood, Darren Sproles, rookie Donnell Pumphrey, and an injured Ryan Mathews despite speculation he and the team would part ways this summer.

The Eagles also added undrafted free agent Corey Clement, of Wisconsin, following the 2017 NFL Draft.

“LeGarrette Blount is a tough, physical runner who has enjoyed a great deal of success in New England and we are excited about adding him to this football team,” said Howie Roseman, Eagles executive vice president of football operations. “We feel good about the depth and competition that we have created at the running back position and we are looking forward to getting the guys out on the field next week for OTAs.”

Blount will be reunited with former Patriots teammate Chris Long, who the Eagles signed this offseason to contribute on the defensive line.