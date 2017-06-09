Military father surprises family with homecoming before Nationals game

- It was a very emotional surprise homecoming for a military family at Nationals Park.

Lt. Commander Chris Shetter has been stationed overseas serving his fourth tour of active duty. His wife Amy and their five children, ranging from 1 to 15 years old, were honored Friday night as the Nationals’ Military Family of the Month.

The family took the field before the game to receive their recognition along with a video message on the jumbotron from their father.

But after the video was over, Lt. Shetter emerged from behind the racing presidents to the emotional hugs from his four sons and baby daughter.

We're not crying, you're crying.



Welcome home Lt. Shetter!