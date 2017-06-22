NBA Draft No. 1 selections
(AP) - A look at previous NBA Draft number 1 selections:
2016 -- Ben Simmons, F, Philadelphia (LSU)
2015 -- Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota (Kentucky)
2014 -- Andrew Wiggins, G, Cleveland (Kansas)
2013 -- Anthony Bennett, F, Cleveland (UNLV)
2012 -- Anthony Davis, F, New Orleans (Kentucky)
2011 -- Kyrie Irving, G, Cleveland (Duke)
2010 -- John Wall, G, Washington (Kentucky)
2009 -- Blake Griffin, F, Los Angeles Clippers (Oklahoma)
2008 -- Derrick Rose, G, Chicago (Memphis)
2007 -- Greg Oden, C, Portland (Ohio State)
2006 -- Andrea Bargnani, F, Toronto (Benetton Treviso, Italy)
2005 -- Andrew Bogut, C, Milwaukee (Utah)
2004 -- Dwight Howard, F, Orlando (Southwest Atlantic Christian Academy, Atlanta)
2003 -- LeBron James, G, Cleveland (St. Vincent-St. Mary HS, Akron, Ohio)
2002 -- Yao Ming, C, Houston (China)
2001 -- Kwame Brown, F-C, Washington (Glynn Academy HS)
2000 -- Kenyon Martin, F, New Jersey (Cincinnati)
1999 -- Elton Brand, F, Chicago (Duke)
1998 -- Michael Olowokandi, C, L.A. Clippers (Pacific)
1997 -- Tim Duncan, C, San Antonio (Wake Forest)
1996 -- Allen Iverson, G, Philadelphia (Georgetown)
1995 -- Joe Smith, C, Golden State (Maryland)
1994 -- Glenn Robinson, F, Milwaukee (Purdue)
1993 -- Chris Webber, F, Orlando (Michigan)
1992 -- Shaquille O'Neal, C, Orlando (LSU)
1991 -- Larry Johnson, F, Charlotte (UNLV)
1990 -- Derrick Coleman, F, New Jersey (Syracuse)
1989 -- Pervis Ellison, C, Sacramento (Louisville)
1988 -- Danny Manning, F, L.A. Clippers (Kansas)
1987 -- David Robinson, C, San Antonio (Navy)
1986 -- Brad Daugherty, C, Cleveland (North Carolina)
1985 -- Patrick Ewing, C, New York (Georgetown)
1984 -- Akeem Olajuwon, C, Houston (Houston)
1983 -- Ralph Sampson, C, Houston (Virginia)
1982 -- James Worthy, F, L.A. Lakers (North Carolina)
1981 -- Mark Aguirre, F, Dallas (DePaul)
1980 -- Joe Barry Carroll, C, Golden State (Purdue)
1979 -- Earvin Johnson, G, L.A. Lakers (Michigan State)
1978 -- Mychal Thompson, C, Portland (Minnesota)
1977 -- Kent Benson, C, Milwaukee (Indiana)
1976 -- John Lucas, G, Houston (Maryland)
1975 -- David Thompson, G, Atlanta (N.C. State)
1974 -- Bill Walton, C, Portland (UCLA)
1973 -- Doug Collins, G, Philadelphia (Illinois State)
1972 -- LaRue Martin, C, Portland (Loyola of Chicago)
1971 -- Austin Carr, G, Cleveland (Notre Dame)
1970 -- Bob Lanier, C, Detroit (St. Bonaventure)
1969 -- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, C, Milwaukee (UCLA)
1968 -- Elvin Hayes, C, Houston (Houston)
1967 -- Jimmy Walker, G, Detroit (Providence)
1966 -- Cazzie Russell, F, New York (Michigan)