NBA Draft No. 1 selections

Posted: Jun 22 2017 09:29AM EDT

Updated: Jun 22 2017 09:32AM EDT

(AP) - A look at previous NBA Draft number 1 selections:

   2016 -- Ben Simmons, F, Philadelphia (LSU)
   2015 -- Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota (Kentucky)
   2014 -- Andrew Wiggins, G, Cleveland (Kansas)
   2013 -- Anthony Bennett, F, Cleveland (UNLV)
   2012 -- Anthony Davis, F, New Orleans (Kentucky)
   2011 -- Kyrie Irving, G, Cleveland (Duke)
   2010 -- John Wall, G, Washington (Kentucky)
   2009 -- Blake Griffin, F, Los Angeles Clippers (Oklahoma)
   2008 -- Derrick Rose, G, Chicago (Memphis)
   2007 -- Greg Oden, C, Portland (Ohio State)
   2006 -- Andrea Bargnani, F, Toronto (Benetton Treviso, Italy)
   2005 -- Andrew Bogut, C, Milwaukee (Utah)
   2004 -- Dwight Howard, F, Orlando (Southwest Atlantic Christian Academy, Atlanta)
   2003 -- LeBron James, G, Cleveland (St. Vincent-St. Mary HS, Akron, Ohio)
   2002 -- Yao Ming, C, Houston (China)
   2001 -- Kwame Brown, F-C, Washington (Glynn Academy HS)
   2000 -- Kenyon Martin, F, New Jersey (Cincinnati)
   1999 -- Elton Brand, F, Chicago (Duke)
   1998 -- Michael Olowokandi, C, L.A. Clippers (Pacific)
   1997 -- Tim Duncan, C, San Antonio (Wake Forest)
   1996 -- Allen Iverson, G, Philadelphia (Georgetown)
   1995 -- Joe Smith, C, Golden State (Maryland)
   1994 -- Glenn Robinson, F, Milwaukee (Purdue)
   1993 -- Chris Webber, F, Orlando (Michigan)
   1992 -- Shaquille O'Neal, C, Orlando (LSU)
   1991 -- Larry Johnson, F, Charlotte (UNLV)
   1990 -- Derrick Coleman, F, New Jersey (Syracuse)
   1989 -- Pervis Ellison, C, Sacramento (Louisville)
   1988 -- Danny Manning, F, L.A. Clippers (Kansas)
   1987 -- David Robinson, C, San Antonio (Navy)
   1986 -- Brad Daugherty, C, Cleveland (North Carolina)
   1985 -- Patrick Ewing, C, New York (Georgetown)
   1984 -- Akeem Olajuwon, C, Houston (Houston)
   1983 -- Ralph Sampson, C, Houston (Virginia)
   1982 -- James Worthy, F, L.A. Lakers (North Carolina)
   1981 -- Mark Aguirre, F, Dallas (DePaul)
   1980 -- Joe Barry Carroll, C, Golden State (Purdue)
   1979 -- Earvin Johnson, G, L.A. Lakers (Michigan State)
   1978 -- Mychal Thompson, C, Portland (Minnesota)
   1977 -- Kent Benson, C, Milwaukee (Indiana)
   1976 -- John Lucas, G, Houston (Maryland)
   1975 -- David Thompson, G, Atlanta (N.C. State)
   1974 -- Bill Walton, C, Portland (UCLA)
   1973 -- Doug Collins, G, Philadelphia (Illinois State)
   1972 -- LaRue Martin, C, Portland (Loyola of Chicago)
   1971 -- Austin Carr, G, Cleveland (Notre Dame)
   1970 -- Bob Lanier, C, Detroit (St. Bonaventure)
   1969 -- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, C, Milwaukee (UCLA)
   1968 -- Elvin Hayes, C, Houston (Houston)
   1967 -- Jimmy Walker, G, Detroit (Providence)
   1966 -- Cazzie Russell, F, New York (Michigan)
Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories