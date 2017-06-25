Philadelphia Triathlon winner grew up in Bucks County

- The 2017 Philadelphia Escape Triathlon has crowded its champion and you may have watched Jason West finish the race in first place live on Good Day Philadelphia at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Jason West – who grew up in Bucks County – finished the 2-mile run, 40k-biking, and then 4 more miles of running in just under an hour and a half.

He was followed closely behind by 2016 Rio Olympian Ben Kanute who placed second, and four-time Philadelphia Triathlon Champion Cameron Dye who came in number three.

West -- who needed an obvious break and a drink after his win -- was joined by his parents and brother.

A moment later, his mother told FOX 29’s Sabina Kuriakose that West said came in second a few years ago. Then, last year, he broke his foot in an international race but finished anyway.

She said the family is originally from Levittown, and Jason grew up in Quakertown and then moved to the Lehigh Valley and Colorado.

The prize money is $20,000 total, divided equally between the men and woman.

Jason is expected to take $5,000 of the men’s $10,000.

Saturday night, organizers announced the swim portion of the triathlon was canceled because heavy morning rain had caused an “extremely strong (Schuylkill) river flow and increased debris in the river.”

Instead, the race was modified -- so-called "dry tri" -- which meant a 2-mile run, 40k bike (24.8 miles) and 4-mile run.

It started in Fairmount Park at 6:30 a.m. and ended in the same location at MLK Drive, near the base of Black Road.