Shirtless Simmons getting back in the game

- Last year’s Sixers’ number 1 draft pick seems to be is picking up where he left off.

You may just have trouble figuring out which team Ben Simmons is on because he's shirtless.

Simmons posted an Instagram video of a one-handed self-alley-oop after working out at the Sixers' practice facility in Camden, as he recovers.

Simmons missed all of last season with a broken bone in his right foot, and is set to sit out for summer league play.

But he is expected to be ready to go for the start of the season.