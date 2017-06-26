76ers Embiid, Saric named to NBA All-Rookie First Team

- Two Philadelphia 76ers have been named to the 2016-17 NBA All-Rookie First Team after a voting panel of 130 sportswriters and broadcasters submitted their votes.

Center Joel Embiid and forward Dario Saric were named to the first team, and Saric was a unanimous selection.

Saric and Embiid are the first teammates to earn the recognition since Seattle’s Kevin Durant and Jeff Green in 2007-2008.

Embiid appeared in 31 games (all starts), averaging 20 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 25 minutes per game. He shot 47 percent from the field, 37 percent from three-point range and 78 percent from the free-throw line. He led all rookies in points, rebounds and blocks per game.

Saric appeared in 81 games (36 starts), averaging 13 points, six rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes per game. He shot 41 percent from the field, 31 percent from three-point range and 78 percent from the free-throw line

The other three members of the All-Rookie First Team are Milwaukee guard Malcolm Brogdon, Sacramento guard Buddy Hield and New York center Willy Hernangomez. The NBA All-Rookie Second Team consists of Denver guard Jamal Murray, Boston forward Jaylen Brown, Phoenix forward Marquese Chriss, Lakers forward Brandon Ingram and Dallas guard Yogi Ferrell.

Brogdon, Saric and Embiid are the three finalists for the 2016-17 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Award. The winner will be announced tonight during the inaugural NBA Awards, which will be televised live by TNT at 9 p.m. ET.