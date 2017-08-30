NFL cancels Texans-Cowboys preseason game

The Texans-Cowboys preseason game has been canceled by the NFL.

Houston Texans players wanted to get home to their families, who are affected by the flooding devastation brought on by Harvey.

The game was going to be played Thursday night at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.

More than 40,000 tickets had been sold at $25 with proceeds being donated to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund. That fund supports the Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

J.J. Watt voiced that he didn't think the game should be played because of catastrophic flooding in Houston.

Watt, started a fundraising page that has collected more than $3 million in about two days, reiterated his stance Tuesday that the game originally scheduled for Houston should have been scrapped instead of moved to the home of the Cowboys.

The Texans and owner Bob McNair donated $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund. The NFL Foundation said it would match the $1 million donation, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his family pledged to match all funds donated to the American Red Cross in support of Harvey flood relief up to $1 million.

The Texans flew to the Dallas area after a preseason loss in New Orleans last weekend and practiced the past two days at Cowboys headquarters. Coach Bill O'Brien said the team was hopeful of a return home by Monday.

Houston is supposed to open the regular season Sept. 10 at home against Jacksonville.

The Houston Texans release the following statement: