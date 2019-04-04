< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Cabrera, Goodrum help lift Tigers past Phillies 3-1 class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Cabrera, Goodrum help lift Tigers past Phillies 3-1&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox29.com/sports/cabrera-goodrum-help-lift-tigers-past-phillies-3-1" data-title="Cabrera, Goodrum help lift Tigers past Phillies 3-1" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/sports/cabrera-goodrum-help-lift-tigers-past-phillies-3-1" addthis:title="Cabrera, Goodrum help lift Tigers past Phillies 3-1"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var  data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-404277513-398680556" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/sports/cabrera-goodrum-help-lift-tigers-past-phillies-3-1">Aaron Bracy, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 01 2019 08:26AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-404277513" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PHILADELPHIA (AP)</strong> - The Tigers have dedicated a special container for Miguel Cabrera's milestone baseballs, and the Detroit slugger added another one to the crowded bucket.</p><p>Cabrera had an RBI single to move into a tie for 68th all-time with 2,705 career hits, and the Tigers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Tuesday night.</p><p>Cabrera matched Doc Cramer with a third-inning base hit to left.</p><p>"We are saving so many baseballs," manager Ron Gardenhire said. "It's just incredible, all of the numbers."</p><p>Although an infrequent visitor to Philadelphia, Cabrera enjoys hitting there. He upped his average to .322 with 20 RBIs in 39 games at Citizens Bank Park.</p><p>"It's a nice ballpark," he said.</p><p>Cabrera was productive at the Phillies' former home, too, batting .409 in six games at Veterans Stadium during his rookie season in 2003 with the Marlins.</p><p>"He's been playing a long time, but he's been really good a long time," Gardenhire said.</p><p>Niko Goodrum added a two-run homer and Spencer Turnbull pitched six strong innings as the Tigers snapped a four-game skid while rebounding from Sunday's 4-1 loss at the White Sox in which they tied a major-league record for a nine-inning game by striking out 20 times.</p><p>It was the Tigers' first meeting with the Phillies since 2016 and their first trip to Philadelphia since 2007.</p><p>"It's a nice win against a really good baseball team," Gardenhire said.</p><p>The NL East-leading Phillies managed just four hits while falling to 11-6 at home.</p><p>Turnbull (2-2) was a late replacement for scheduled starter Tyson Ross, who was placed on the paternity list. The rookie allowed one run and three hits with five strikeouts and two walks.</p><p>Shane Greene pitched a scoreless ninth for his 12th save in as many chances.</p><p>Vince Velasquez (1-1) needed 99 pitches to get through 3 2/3 innings before being lifted. Velasquez, who entered with a 1.99 ERA, gave up three runs and six hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.</p><p>The right-hander's night - and the Phillies' - took a turn for the worse in the third when first baseman Rhys Hoskins lost Nicholas Castellanos' pop fly in the lights, resulting in an unlikely double. What should've been the second out with nobody on base turned into a three-run inning for the Tigers with Velasquez needing 28 pitches to get through the frame.</p><p>Second baseman César Hernández and right fielder Bryce Harper also were in the area to make the catch, but neither could locate the ball.</p><p>"It's a ball that all three guys on a normal night can catch," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. "I've been there before as an outfielder. The ball goes up, you look up, you see black. It's not something you can do different, it's not a talent thing. It happens sometimes. It's unfortunate, but it's part of baseball."</p><p>Cabrera singled home Castellanos, and Goodrum followed by sending Velasquez's 2-2, 94-mph fastball into the seats in right to give Detroit a 3-1 lead.</p><p>That was plenty of support for Turnbull, who overcame some wildness to earn his second career victory. The 26-year-old right-hander had three wild pitches and hit a pair of batters.</p><p><strong>WHERE'D IT GO?</strong></p><p>Turnbull struck out in all three plate appearances, falling to 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in his career.</p><p>"I definitely need some work on my swing; not so proud of it at the moment," he said. "I don't know if I've ever seen anything that hard. Ninety-six (mph) is like invisible."</p><p><strong>MOTOWN PHILLY</strong></p><p>Detroit improved to 12-7 against the Phillies.</p><p><strong>TRAINER'S ROOM</strong></p><p>Tigers: Jordy Mercer, out since April 13 with a right quad strain, started at shortstop. ... 2B Josh Harrison was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to April 27 with a bruised left shoulder. He is hitting .156 with a homer and seven RBIs in 22 games.</p><p>Phillies: Nick Williams took a fastball off his left knee in the fourth inning but stayed in the game. J.T. Phillies' record reflects last season's despite new expectations" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/GETTY%20Bryce%20Harper%20Detroit%20Tigers_1556724043289.jpg_7205514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/GETTY%20Bryce%20Harper%20Detroit%20Tigers_1556724043289.jpg_7205514_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/GETTY%20Bryce%20Harper%20Detroit%20Tigers_1556724043289.jpg_7205514_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/GETTY%20Bryce%20Harper%20Detroit%20Tigers_1556724043289.jpg_7205514_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/GETTY%20Bryce%20Harper%20Detroit%20Tigers_1556724043289.jpg_7205514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies strikes out in the eighth inning during a game against the Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park on April 30, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Tigers won 3-1. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rodgers: Déjà vu? Phillies' record reflects last season's despite new expectations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kristen Rodgers, FOX 29 sports anchor </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 01 2019 11:10AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 01 2019 11:21AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was clear from Opening Day this year for the Phillies that this season was going to have a different feeling around it.</p><p>But here we are, entering May, and the Phillies went into Tuesday night’s game with a 16-12 record. At the same point last season, they were also 16-12.</p><p>So, how different are these two teams with identical records?</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/report-chris-long-agrees-to-push-back-1m-bonus-until-july" title="Report: Chris Long agrees to push back $1M bonus until July" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/28/GETTY%20Chris%20Long%20Falcons%20_1538137739538.jpg_6132672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/28/GETTY%20Chris%20Long%20Falcons%20_1538137739538.jpg_6132672_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/28/GETTY%20Chris%20Long%20Falcons%20_1538137739538.jpg_6132672_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/28/GETTY%20Chris%20Long%20Falcons%20_1538137739538.jpg_6132672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/28/GETTY%20Chris%20Long%20Falcons%20_1538137739538.jpg_6132672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chris Long of the Philadelphia Eagles (Photo by Mitchell Leff / Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Report: Chris Long agrees to push back $1M bonus until July</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 01 2019 08:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long has agreed to push his $1 million roster bonus until July, according to NFL insider Field Yates, citing a source.</p><p>Long was due to receive the roster bonus Wednesday. The agreement would delay the bonus until the first day veterans report to training camp.</p><p>The move allows Long time to contemplate his future playing football.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/toronto-takes-1-0-lead-into-game-2-against-sixers" title="Butler scores 30 as 76ers beat Raptors 94-89 to even series" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/29/GETTY_Ben_SImmons_new_1556591704420_7186274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/29/GETTY_Ben_SImmons_new_1556591704420_7186274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/29/GETTY_Ben_SImmons_new_1556591704420_7186274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/29/GETTY_Ben_SImmons_new_1556591704420_7186274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/29/GETTY_Ben_SImmons_new_1556591704420_7186274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers passes the ball as Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors defends during Game Two of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs.&nbsp;(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Butler scores 30 as 76ers beat Raptors 94-89 to even series</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 29 2019 10:42AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 29 2019 11:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TORONTO (AP) - Jimmy Butler had 30 points and 11 rebounds, James Ennis scored 13 points and the Philadelphia 76ers held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 94-89 on Monday night, evening their Eastern Conference semifinal series 1-1.</p><p>Game 3 is Thursday night in Philadelphia.</p><p>Down 19 in the first half, Toronto cut the deficit to one late in the third, then went cold to start the fourth, missing six of its first seven shots.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/Socal_mom_who_fought_cancer_while_pregna_0_7207860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/Socal_mom_who_fought_cancer_while_pregna_0_7207860_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/Socal_mom_who_fought_cancer_while_pregna_0_7207860_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/Socal_mom_who_fought_cancer_while_pregna_0_7207860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/Socal_mom_who_fought_cancer_while_pregna_0_7207860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>SoCal mom who fought cancer while pregnant has leukemia again; needs bone marrow transplant</h3> <div data-href="http://www.fox29.com/home/socal-mom-who-fought-cancer-while-pregnant-has-leukemia-again-needs-bone-marrow-transplant" data-title="SoCal mom who fought cancer while pregnant has" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/home/socal-mom-who-fought-cancer-while-pregnant-has-leukemia-again-needs-bone-marrow-transplant" addthis:title="SoCal mom who fought cancer while pregnant has" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/earth-at-risk-for-strike-by-large-meteor-within-60-years-nasa-head-says" ></a> <h3>Earth at risk for strike by large meteor within 60 years, NASA head says</h3> <div data-href="http://www.fox29.com/news/earth-at-risk-for-strike-by-large-meteor-within-60-years-nasa-head-says" data-title="NASA head warns of meteor strike within 60 years" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/earth-at-risk-for-strike-by-large-meteor-within-60-years-nasa-head-says" addthis:title="NASA head warns of meteor strike within 60 years" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/home/chemical-burns-from-hair-product-leave-a-woman-scalped" ></a> <h3>Chemical burns from hair product leave a woman scalped</h3> <div data-href="http://www.fox29.com/home/chemical-burns-from-hair-product-leave-a-woman-scalped" data-title="Chemical burns from hair product scalp woman" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/home/chemical-burns-from-hair-product-leave-a-woman-scalped" addthis:title="Chemical burns from hair product scalp woman" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link"  class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/home/socal-mom-who-fought-cancer-while-pregnant-has-leukemia-again-needs-bone-marrow-transplant" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/Socal_mom_who_fought_cancer_while_pregna_0_7207860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/Socal_mom_who_fought_cancer_while_pregna_0_7207860_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/Socal_mom_who_fought_cancer_while_pregna_0_7207860_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/Socal_mom_who_fought_cancer_while_pregna_0_7207860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/Socal_mom_who_fought_cancer_while_pregna_0_7207860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>SoCal mom who fought cancer while pregnant has leukemia again; needs bone marrow transplant</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/earth-at-risk-for-strike-by-large-meteor-within-60-years-nasa-head-says" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/01/getty_meteorfileimg_050119_1556751044800_7208629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/01/getty_meteorfileimg_050119_1556751044800_7208629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/01/getty_meteorfileimg_050119_1556751044800_7208629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/01/getty_meteorfileimg_050119_1556751044800_7208629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/01/getty_meteorfileimg_050119_1556751044800_7208629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;meteor&#x20;streaks&#x20;across&#x20;the&#x20;sky&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;Perseid&#x20;Meteor&#x20;Shower&#x20;in&#x20;Nevada&#x20;in&#x20;this&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ethan&#x20;Miller&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Earth at risk for strike by large meteor within 60 years, NASA head says</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/home/chemical-burns-from-hair-product-leave-a-woman-scalped" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/scalp_1556751473253_7208834_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/scalp_1556751473253_7208834_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/scalp_1556751473253_7208834_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/scalp_1556751473253_7208834_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/scalp_1556751473253_7208834_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chemical burns from hair product leave a woman scalped</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/13-year-old-boy-struck-by-car-in-northeast-philadelphia" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/vlcsnap-2019-05-01-17h52m59s123_1556747617517_7208360_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/vlcsnap-2019-05-01-17h52m59s123_1556747617517_7208360_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/vlcsnap-2019-05-01-17h52m59s123_1556747617517_7208360_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/vlcsnap-2019-05-01-17h52m59s123_1556747617517_7208360_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/vlcsnap-2019-05-01-17h52m59s123_1556747617517_7208360_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;say&#x20;a&#x20;13-year-old&#x20;boy&#x20;is&#x20;in&#x20;critical&#x20;condition&#x20;after&#x20;being&#x20;struck&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;by&#x20;a&#x20;car&#x20;while&#x20;crossing&#x20;Holme&#x20;Avenue&#x20;in&#x20;Northeast&#x20;Philadelphia&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>13-year-old boy struck by car in Northeast Philadelphia</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/cocaine-found-in-shrimp-shocking-study-reveals" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/3_1556747249595_7208163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/3_1556747249595_7208163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/3_1556747249595_7208163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/3_1556747249595_7208163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/3_1556747249595_7208163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cocaine found in shrimp, shocking study reveals</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary  