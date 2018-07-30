< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Eagles 2019 draft all about offense
By Rob Maaddi, AP Pro Football Writer
Posted Apr 28 2019 10:48AM EDT addthis:title="Eagles 2019 draft all about offense"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-403675360");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-403675360-349985973"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Adrian Curiel / Unsplash)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Adrian Curiel / Unsplash)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-403675360-349985973" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Adrian Curiel / Unsplash)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Adrian Curiel / Unsplash)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/sports/eagles-2019-draft-all-about-offense">Rob Maaddi, AP Pro Football Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 28 2019 10:48AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-403675360" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines403675360' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/sports/eagles-draft-penn-state-de-shareef-miller-with-138th-overall-pick"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/27/GETTY_shareef_miller_eagles_042719_1556387896736_7178532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Shareef Miller is Eagles' only defensive pick</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/eagles-select-penn-state-running-back-miles-sanders-53rd-overall"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/26/GettyImages-1059989960_1556326722413_7177232_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Eagles get Miles Sanders and JJ Arcega-Whiteside</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/philadelphia-eagles-select-andre-dillard-in-first-round-of-nfl-draft"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/25/ANDRE_Dillard_1556246984663_7174334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Philadelphia Eagles select Andre Dillard</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/eagles-have-luxury-of-drafting-talent-over-need-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Eagles have luxury of drafting talent over need</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PHILADELPHIA (AP)</strong> - Scoring more points matters most to the Philadelphia Eagles.</p><p>The Eagles took offensive players with four of their five picks in the NFL draft, passing up needs on defense to select the best players available to help them improve an offense that ranked 18th in scoring last year.</p><p>They got their only defensive player on the final day of the three-day draft, choosing Penn State edge rusher Shareef Miller in the fourth round on Saturday.</p><p>Offense was the focus the first two days when the Eagles moved up three spots to select Washington State left tackle Andre Dillard with the 22nd pick in the first round. Penn State running back Miles Sanders was drafted in the second round at No. 53 and Stanford wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside at No. 57.</p><p>"The way we've built our team, we want to score a lot of points and we want to make teams one-dimensional and get after the quarterback," personnel boss Howie Roseman said. "That's how we build this. That's going to be how we continue to do it, but at the same time we are not trying to force anything."</p> <hr /><p><b>RELATED COVERAGE:</b></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/eagles-select-penn-state-running-back-miles-sanders-53rd-overall">Eagles select Penn State running back Miles Sanders 53rd overall</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sports/eagles-draft-penn-state-de-shareef-miller-with-138th-overall-pick">Edge rusher Shareef Miller is Eagles' only defensive pick</a></strong></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/eagles-select-penn-state-running-back-miles-sanders-53rd-overall"><strong>Eagles get Miles Sanders and JJ Arcega-Whiteside</strong></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/philadelphia-eagles-select-andre-dillard-in-first-round-of-nfl-draft"><strong>Eagles move up to get future left tackle Andre Dillard</strong></a></li> </ul> <hr /><p>Dillard isn't expected to contribute right away, barring injuries. He'll learn behind nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters, who is 37 years old. But Sanders will be counted on to make an immediate impact.</p><p>Sanders had 1,274 yards rushing, an average of 5.8 yards per carry, and nine touchdowns as a junior last year after replacing Saquon Barkley.</p><p>"I gained a lot of patience, got more mature, started focusing on the little things more, got bigger, stronger, faster, got deeper into the playbook, just preparing myself and making myself feel comfortable for when I finally get my chance to get in the game," Sanders said about waiting for an opportunity to play. "And then also learning from Saquon, he's a special guy on and off the field, so it's just stuff like that I was just learning from him as far as how to watch film, what he looks for, just to prepare myself for when I finally get my chance."</p><p>Arcega-Whiteside gives quarterback Carson Wentz another big target, especially in the red zone.</p><p>"He texted me right after I got picked," Arcega-Whiteside said of Wentz. "Obviously, he is a great quarterback. He throws the ball very well. It almost seems like he always makes the right read. So having a guy like him to bring me in and teach me the ins and outs of the offense and knowing that he is going to put the ball on the money every single time gives me great confidence."</p><p>The Eagles concluded their draft by selecting Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson in the fifth round. They traded a seventh-round pick they acquired from New England to Indianapolis for defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.</p><p>Thorson will get a chance to develop behind Wentz and backup Nate Sudfeld. He was a four-year starter at Northwestern and threw for 10,731 yards with a 58.4 percent completion rate, 61 touchdowns and 45 interceptions.</p><p>Ridgeway started six games in three seasons in Indianapolis. He only played in five games last year because of injuries.</p><p><strong>WHO THEY GOT</strong></p><p>Dillard (No. 22), Sanders (No. 53), Arcega-Whiteside (No. 57), Miller (No. 138) and Thorson (No. 167) were Philadelphia's picks.</p><p><strong>SURPRISE MOVE</strong></p><p>Taking Thorson instead of a defensive player was a surprise because the Eagles didn't address needs at linebacker and safety.</p><p><strong>HOW THEY DID</strong></p><p>Getting Dillard, who was considered a top-12 talent, to protect Wentz's blind side for the next decade was an excellent pick. Sanders fits in nicely in the offense and Arcega-Whiteside has a chance to make plenty of plays. Butler scores 30 as 76ers beat Raptors 94-89 to even series
Posted Apr 29 2019 10:42AM EDT
Updated Apr 29 2019 11:06PM EDT
TORONTO (AP) - Jimmy Butler had 30 points and 11 rebounds, James Ennis scored 13 points and the Philadelphia 76ers held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 94-89 on Monday night, evening their Eastern Conference semifinal series 1-1.
Game 3 is Thursday night in Philadelphia.
Down 19 in the first half, Toronto cut the deficit to one late in the third, then went cold to start the fourth, missing six of its first seven shots. Happy birthday to the Phillie Phanatic! The Phanatic made his debut this week in 1978.
To celebrate his big day, his fellow Philly mascot friends were there to help him cut the cake. Swoop, Gritty, Franklin and the rest of the gang were there.
All in attendance at Citizens Bank Park joined in to sing "Happy Birthday" to the Phanatic as well. Andrew McCutchen is congratulated by Bryce Harper after scoring on a triple by Jean Segura against the Miami Marlins. (Photo courtesy: IKEA)" title="ikea_sundvikchangingtablesfile_043019-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>IKEA issues safety warning about changing table after 3 injuries reported</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/entertainment/austin-city-limits-music-festival-2019-lineup-announced"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/04/30/acl_1556637039761_7188047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy Austin City Limits Music Festival." title="acl_1556637039761-407693.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Austin City Limits Music Festival 2019 lineup announced</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/home/suspect-in-custody-after-shots-fired-at-uncc"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/30/WJZY%20suspect%20taken%20into%20custody%20UNCC%20043919_1556668504213.jpg_7192698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WJZY suspect taken into custody UNCC 043919_1556668504213.jpg-403440.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at UNC Charlotte; suspect in custody</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/teacher-accused-of-sexual-contact-with-student-and-providing-thc-laced-edibles"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-18h04m40s148_1556661892706_7189803_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img 