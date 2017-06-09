Philly native waits outside Eagles' practice hoping for tryout

The Eagles are wrapping up their third and final week of voluntary workouts, but it's what FOX 29's Sean Bell saw outside of the NovaCare complex that has some fans talking.

A former Northeast High School grad and Temple Owl was spotting standing across the street trying to do anything he can to make his dreams of playing in the NFL come true.

His name is Rashaun Sligh.

"I'm not asking for a max contract, I will take anything but I'm here and I'm not going anywhere. I want to be here, I want to be seen here and I want the opportunity to make something happen," Sligh explained Thursday.

While Eagles' players are inside the NovaCare Complex working out, Sligh is outside hoping to get a shot.

Sligh is a former Temple player who lost his last two years of eligibility due to transfer rules. Because he missed those two years, he has no agent, and no current scouting tapes.

So, he decided to camp out and try to get someone, anyone, to notice him.

"In my heart I knew what I always wanted to do was play football and catch passes, and use that to continue to help society. This is me not only fighting for my football dream, but fighting for my life dream as well."

Unfortunately, Sligh is currently homeless, and bouncing from couch to couch.

He's hoping just one try out, just one look could change everything for him.

Sligh has a special message for the Eagles and anyone who sees him.

"I'm a receiver talent with amazing hands, and I'm not boasting, I'm known to have amazing hands. Just give me an opportunity to show you and I'll I guarantee you I'll be one of the secret stories Philadelphia may need, and are potentially looking for. I know for a fact I can do this team some good, I just want an opportunity to do so," Sligh said.