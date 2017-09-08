Former Eagle Jon Dorenbos to have heart surgery

- Former Philadelphia Eagle Jon Dorenbos will require surgery to treat an aortic aneurysm that was discovered by a New Orleans Saints team doctor this week, the team announced Tuesday.

Dorenbos was traded to the Saints last week for a 7th Round draft pick.

Dorenbos was entering his 15th season in the NFL, and has played in 201 games as a member of the Bills, Titans, and Eagles.

The long snapper won the hearts of fans in Philadelphia with his personality and magic tricks that led him to appear on America’s Got Talent.