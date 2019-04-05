< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Gonzalez pitches Brewers past Arrieta, Phillies 5-2

Posted May 15 2019 11:00PM EDT https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 11:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407159712" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Gio Gonzalez continued to make the most of his second stint in Milwaukee, allowing one run while pitching into the sixth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 on Wednesday night.</p> <p>Gonzalez (2-0) was hardly dazzling in his fourth start this season, but the veteran lefty did enough to again reward the Brewers' faith in bringing him back. Gonzalez finished last year with Milwaukee, going 3-0 in five starts down the stretch, and the Brewers made it to the NL Championship Series. But he was a free agent until he signed a minor league contract with the Yankees in March. After opting out of his deal with New York, he returned to a Milwaukee team in need of some rotation help.</p> <p>Jesus Aguilar ripped a two-run single off Jake Arrieta (4-4) in the third to give the Brewers a 4-1 lead and they hung on to take two of the first three games of this four-game set between two teams with playoff aspirations. Josh Hader tossed a scoreless ninth for his 11th save.</p> <p>The highlights for Milwaukee might get skimmed by fans nearly 900 miles away glued to Game 1 of the NBA's Eastern Conference final between the Bucks and Toronto Raptors.</p> <p>Bryce Harper lined a double to left field and made a sliding catch in right a day after he banged his left knee into the wall on a sliding catch. Harper, who signed a $330 million, 13-year contract with the Phillies as a free agent, has been slumping and struck out for the 57th time. His double snapped an 0-for-15 funk that earned him some mild boos from Phillies fans who have been wild for the All-Star since the day he signed.</p> <p>Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler said he never considered giving Harper the day off.</p> <p>"I don't have a tangible reason why we shouldn't play him," Kapler said. "We think he gives us our best chance to win tonight. We think he will be positively impacted by being in tonight's lineup. We'll consider it on a day-to-day basis. He and I will have those conversations."</p> <p>Harper's arrival was just the biggest one in an offseason full of All-Star acquisitions for the Phillies. Two others were also in the middle of the action Wednesday. Jean Segura hit a solo homer in the first inning, but Andrew McCutchen misplayed a deep drive on the warning track in the fifth and the ball glanced off his glove for an error.</p> <p>Arrieta was bailed out of that miscue by a sensational, barehand throw from third baseman Sean Rodriguez to nail Keston Hiura at first.</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Brewers: C Manny Pina left in the third inning with right hamstring discomfort. ... RHP Chase Anderson (finger laceration) will come off the injured list and start Saturday at Atlanta. His return pushes Freddy Peralta to the bullpen.</p> <p>Phillies: INF Scott Kingery (strained right hamstring) played seven innings during a rehab game Tuesday at Class A Lakewood. Kapler said it was "probably a stretch" for Kingery to return to the Phillies this weekend. "He would be used and viewed in a similar fashion as he has been in the past with the Phillies, as an option to start at any position, third, short, second, center, left, right," Kapler said. ... RHP Victor Arano threw a 20-pitch bullpen Tuesday and needs a few more days before he returns from elbow inflammation. "I think he feels good about his progress. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Eagles' center Jason Kelce, wife Kylie, expecting first child

Posted May 17 2019 07:47AM EDT
Updated May 17 2019 08:25AM EDT

Soon, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will be in charge of protecting more than just Carson Wentz.

Kelce and his wife, Kylie, are expecting their first child!

Kylie broke the news on Instagram that the couple was expecting the newest addition in September. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Yelich goes deep twice, Brewers beat Phillies 11-3

Posted May 16 2019 08:47PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Christian Yelich took advantage of the few pitches he saw in the zone.

Yelich hit his major league-leading 17th and 18th homers to help Zach Davies and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3 Thursday.

Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas also went deep as the Brewers won their third in a row after losing the series opener against the NL East-leading Phillies. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Brown's hot seat actually quite cool as 76ers stand pat

By Dan Gelston, AP Sports Writer

Posted May 15 2019 07:53AM EDT

Josh Harris is a billionaire and he if wants to shuttle between New York and the Philadelphia 76ers headquarters in New Jersey on a helicopter, the team owner can do it with ease. If Harris wants to pay $45 million for his luxury home, he can spend pocket change on a new pad, too. And he if really wanted to silence speculation that Brett Brown was coaching for his Sixers career during the playoffs, well, all Harris had to say was that he had his guy.

Harris instead settled for a milquetoast endorsement before the Brooklyn series, saying Brown was a "great coach" but offering no assurance he would return for another season if the Sixers failed to make a deep run in the playoffs.

"We think he's the right leader to take us where we need to go in the playoffs," Harris said. "I'm focused on the Brooklyn Nets." And he if really wanted to silence speculation that Brett Brown was coaching for his Sixers career during the playoffs, well, all Harris had to say was that he had his guy.</p><p>Harris instead settled for a milquetoast endorsement before the Brooklyn series, saying Brown was a "great coach" but offering no assurance he would return for another season if the Sixers failed to make a deep run in the playoffs.</p><p>"We think he's the right leader to take us where we need to go in the playoffs," Harris said. "I'm focused on the Brooklyn Nets."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" 