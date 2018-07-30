< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Judge: Ex-NFL players must see neurologists close to home addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/sports/judge-ex-nfl-players-must-see-neurologists-close-to-home" addthis:title="Judge: Ex-NFL players must see neurologists close to home"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407674117.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407674117");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407674117-349985973"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Adrian Curiel / Unsplash)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Adrian Curiel / Unsplash)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407674117-349985973" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Adrian Curiel / Unsplash)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Adrian Curiel / Unsplash)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/sports/judge-ex-nfl-players-must-see-neurologists-close-to-home">Maryclaire Dale, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 10:01AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407674117" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PHILADELPHIA (AP)</strong> - Retired NFL players seeking testing as part of a $1 billion concussion settlement must see a doctor close to home to prevent fraud and "doctor shopping," the federal judge overseeing the case ruled.</p><p>Lawyers for thousands of ex-players complain their clients agreed to the 2013 class-action settlement largely because they could choose their own doctors after a history of mistrust with the NFL. Their lawsuits had alleged the NFL long hid what it knew about concussion risks and brain injuries.</p><p>The new rule will require most former players to see a doctor within 150 miles (241 kilometers) or a neurologist within 200 miles. The claims administrator can grant exceptions, perhaps for men living in rural areas.</p><p>Lawyers for the retirees say there aren't enough neurologists in many parts of the country taking part in the program. And some clients hope to see subspecialists to deal with their particular medical issues.</p><p>"It's patently unfair," said lawyer Craig Mitnick of Haddonfield, New Jersey, on Friday. "It's not what their understanding was of the terms of what they were agreeing to. I think that's problematic."</p><p>Senior U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody, in Philadelphia, has overseen the case since 2011, and guided the two sides toward a settlement that initially capped the NFL's cost at $765 million over 65 years. That cap was later lifted as she grew concerned the fund would run dry far ahead of schedule.</p><p>The payouts in the two years the program has been up and running reached $500 million this month, while another $160 million in awards have been approved but not yet paid.</p><p>The plan offers more than 20,000 retired players baseline testing and compensation of up to $5 million for the most serious illnesses linked to football concussions, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and deaths involving chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.</p><p>Of the 872 awards paid to date, the average is just under $575,000, according to the claims administrator's latest online report . They include an average of $2.4 million for ALS (36 cases); $1.2 million per death with CTE (73 cases); $610,000 for Parkinson's disease (111); and $435,000 for Alzheimer's disease (244 cases).</p><p>Many of those more serious - and more straightforward - claims were settled first. Now the two sides are battling over the more contested dementia diagnoses. Brody, along with claims administrator Orran Brown, has suspected some fraudulent diagnoses and "doctor shopping" amid a flurry of dementia claims from four doctors now banned from the program.</p><p>"A few were brought to my attention where we had a lawyer from Pennsylvania and a player from Florida going to a doctor in Texas. And that was a red flag," Brody said at a court hearing last week.</p><p>The fund paid out $46 million in claims signed by the four doctors before spotting the problem, Brown told her.</p><p>Less than 15 percent of the 1,700 dementia claims filed so far have been approved and paid. Many others are still in the evaluation process. McCutchen, Harper lead Phillies over Rockies 5-4

Former WWE star Ashley Massaro dead at 39 All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>McCutchen, Harper lead Phillies over Rockies 5-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Rob Maaddi, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 07:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Andrew McCutchen's early batting practice quickly paid off.</p><p>McCutchen hit a two-run homer, Bryce Harper lined a two-run double and Cole Irvin tossed six effective innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies past the Colorado Rockies 5-4 Friday night.</p><p>Phillies manager Gabe Kapler praised McCutchen before the game after seeing him work on hitting slow curves hours before the first pitch.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/mccutchen-harper-lead-phillies-over-rockies-5-4" title="McCutchen, Harper lead Phillies over Rockies 5-4" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>McCutchen, Harper lead Phillies over Rockies 5-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 10:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer, Bryce Harper lined a two-run double and Cole Irvin tossed six effective innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies past the Colorado Rockies 5-4 Friday night.</p><p>Irvin (2-0) gave up four runs - three earned - and five hits to win his second career start. Jose Alvarez and Pat Neshek each tossed a scoreless inning and Hector Neris finished for his sixth save in six tries.</p><p>Ian Desmond ripped a two-run homer for Colorado. Rockies starter Jon Gray (3-4) allowed five runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/former-wwe-star-ashley-massaro-dead-at-39" title="Former WWE star Ashley Massaro dead at 39" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/17/Getty_AshleyMassaro_051719_1558097061835_7281390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/17/Getty_AshleyMassaro_051719_1558097061835_7281390_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/17/Getty_AshleyMassaro_051719_1558097061835_7281390_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/17/Getty_AshleyMassaro_051719_1558097061835_7281390_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/17/Getty_AshleyMassaro_051719_1558097061835_7281390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="BURBANK, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: TV personality Ashley Massaro arrives at the CW Launch Party at the Warner Bros. Studio on September 18, 2006 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former WWE star Ashley Massaro dead at 39</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 08:24AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 12:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former WWE star and Long Island resident Ashley Massaro, 39, died Thursday of 'non-criminal causes,' said Suffolk County Police.</p><p>The wrestling organization posted a statement to their website Friday:</p><p>"We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. She performed in WWE from 2005-2008 and was beloved by her fellow Superstars and fans around the world. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends. 