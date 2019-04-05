< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Realmuto homers in 10th, Phillies beat Cubs 5-4 By ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer
Posted May 21 2019 12:39AM EDT Realmuto hit a solo homer in the 10th, Jake Arrieta allowed one run over six innings in his return to Wrigley Field and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Monday night.</p> <p>Realmuto connected with two outs against Kyle Ryan (0-1), driving a 1-2 fastball a few rows into the left-field seats to decide the opener of a four-game series between the NL East and Central leaders.</p> <p>Arrieta got a warm welcome on a chilly night during the pregame introductions and was greeted with a standing ovation when he stepped to the plate in the third inning. He responded by tipping his helmet toward the crowd.</p> <p>It was a fitting reception for a pitcher whose 4½ seasons in Chicago included an NL Cy Young Award in 2015, a drought-busting World Series championship in 2016, two no-hitters and an All-Star selection. He left to sign with Philadelphia before the 2018 season.</p> <p>The right-hander gave up one run in his first appearance at Wrigley Field since beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the 2017 NL Championship Series.</p> <p>Héctor Neris (1-1) worked a scoreless ninth. Adam Morgan struck out Jason Heyward leading off the 10th, and Juan Nicasio gave up a single to Albert Almora Jr. before Daniel Descalso grounded into a double play, giving Nicasio his first save since last June 28.</p> <p>Philadelphia scored three runs with two outs in the sixth against Yu Darvish for a 3-1 lead. Realmuto hit an RBI single, and César Hernández followed with a two-run triple to right that ricocheted off the side wall and bounced over Heyward's head.</p> <p>The Cubs scored three in the eighth against Seranthony Domínguez. Descalso drove in two with a triple to left-center, then was rewarded home when the relay from shortstop Jean Segura ricocheted off his right foot and into Chicago's dugout.</p> <p>Philadelphia tied the score in the ninth against Brad Brach when Maikel Franco doubled and came home on a two-out bloop single to right by Segura,.</p> <p>Darvish gave up three runs, four hits and three walks in innings while striking out seven.</p> <p>Anthony Rizzo had three hits, including an RBI single.</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Phillies: Manager Gabe Kapler said RHP Vince Velasquez (right forearm strain) threw on the side Monday and will throw a bullpen session Wednesday. ... RHP Victor Arano (right elbow inflammation) will seek a second opinion after experiencing discomfort following a recent bullpen session. Kapler said Tommy John surgery "doesn't seem like the concern right now."</p> <p>Cubs: SS Javier Báez was out of the lineup for the first time this season after jamming his right heel in Sunday's win at Washington. He was hurt fielding a grounder in the third inning and exited in the sixth. ... Closer Brandon Morrow has started throwing again after experiencing a setback in his recovery from offseason elbow surgery. President of baseball operations Theo Epstein said Morrow threw from 45 to 60 feet Monday in Arizona. The Cubs shut down Morrow's rehab last month after he didn't recover well from a bullpen session. ... 