- It was clear from Opening Day this year for the Phillies that this season was going to have a different feeling around it.

But here we are, entering May, and the Phillies went into Tuesday night’s game with a 16-12 record. At the same point last season, they were also 16-12.

So, how different are these two teams with identical records?

I’m still going to say very different. Here’s why…

Last year was year one under manager Gabe Kapler. The team had a young new manager and a very young roster. Expectations were more about how he was going to rally the clubhouse when the team needed him.

It was about what kind of culture he was going to impart here in Philadelphia.

Fast forward to year two and the expectations are a lot higher, and that makes just four hits in Tuesday’s loss to the Detroit Tigers sting that much more.

Sitting at 16-12 last year was a pleasant surprise. Sitting there now is raising a lot of questions.

The Phillies brought in five All-Stars this off-season. Two of them aren’t playing right now. Injuries have been a bit concerning after the Phils took eight of their first ten games this season.

So while the year may be different, maybe they should pull from that same motto and “Be Bold” to start May.