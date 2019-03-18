< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="404463061" data-article-version="1.0">Przybylko, Picault each score, Union beat FC Cincinnati 2-0</h1> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 01 2019 10:54PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content">
<p>CHESTER, Pa. (AP) - Kacper Przybylko and Fabrice-Jean Picault scored seven minutes apart in the second half and the Philadelphia Union beat expansion FC Cincinnati 2-0 on Wednesday night.</p> <p>Philadelphia (5-3-2) moved atop the Eastern Conference for a three-way tie with D.C. United and the Montreal Impact. Philadelphia has lost just once in its last eight games. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nick Foles puts Haddonfield home on market</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 03:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Nick Foles, has put his New Jersey house on the market.</p><p>Foles, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, listed the 4,200 square foot home for an asking price of $800,000. </p><p>Located on a quiet street in Haddonfield, the home doesn't have the flash you'd expect to see from a professional athlete. Still, there's a lot to like about the Super Bowl MVP's former digs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/tiger-woods-to-celebrate-masters-win-at-white-house-next-week-sources-say" title="Trump to present Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods next week" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/15/woods_trump_1555352175622_7111574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/15/woods_trump_1555352175622_7111574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/15/woods_trump_1555352175622_7111574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/15/woods_trump_1555352175622_7111574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/15/woods_trump_1555352175622_7111574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Left photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images; right photo by Shealah Craighead" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump to present Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods next week</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 10:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 01:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods next week.</p><p>White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says an awards ceremony will be held in the Rose Garden on Monday.</p><p>President Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to world-renowned golfer Tiger Woods on Monday, May 6 in the White House Rose Garden. The event will be invitation only and covered by the press. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) May 2, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/women-s-hockey-stars-announce-boycott-in-demand-for-single-viable-league" title="Women's hockey stars announce boycott in demand for single, viable league" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/06/893AT4NW.MXF_12.59.33.21_1538881042357_6167449_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/06/893AT4NW.MXF_12.59.33.21_1538881042357_6167449_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/06/893AT4NW.MXF_12.59.33.21_1538881042357_6167449_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/06/893AT4NW.MXF_12.59.33.21_1538881042357_6167449_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/06/893AT4NW.MXF_12.59.33.21_1538881042357_6167449_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Women's hockey stars announce boycott in demand for single, viable league</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 11:31AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 11:42AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Unhappy with the status quo, more than 200 of the world's top female hockey players declared Thursday they will not compete in North America next season in a dramatic attempt to establish a single, economically viable professional league.</p><p>The players announced their decision in a joint statement released to The Associated Press before being posted on social media in a move that has the potential of drawing the NHL further into the conversation of backing women's hockey. The group includes stars such as Americans Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield and Canadian national team goalie Shannon Szabados.</p><p>The players pulled together in a united front in less than a month and said they wanted to express their dissatisfaction with the current state of the sport while demanding a say in establishing a league.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/powerful-video-shows-israel-coming-to-standstill-for-holocaust-remembrance"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/ISRAEL%20GETTY%20RESIZE_1556822237033.jpg_7211668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Israelis stand in silence by their cars as sirens mark the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in this file photo from May 1, 2008 in Tel Aviv. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)" title="GETTY Israel Holocaust Remembrance File-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Powerful video shows Israel coming to standstill for Holocaust remembrance</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/new-jersey-man-finally-learns-fate-of-brother-killed-in-world-war-ii"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Harold K Costill Portrait"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New Jersey man finally learns fate of brother killed in World War II</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/video-machete-wielding-suspect-sought-in-attempted-abduction"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Fitzwater%20Street%20Attempted%20Abduction%20Machete_1556807088724.jpg_7211001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fitzwater Street Attempted Abduction Machete"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video: Machete-wielding suspect sought in attempted abduction</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/man-accused-of-repeatedly-raping-girl-at-daycare"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/02/Daycare_rape_case_0_7210268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Daycare_rape_case_0_20190502111637-402970"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man accused of repeatedly raping girl at daycare</h3> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7838_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7838"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/powerful-video-shows-israel-coming-to-standstill-for-holocaust-remembrance" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/ISRAEL%20GETTY%20RESIZE_1556822237033.jpg_7211668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/ISRAEL%20GETTY%20RESIZE_1556822237033.jpg_7211668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/ISRAEL%20GETTY%20RESIZE_1556822237033.jpg_7211668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/ISRAEL%20GETTY%20RESIZE_1556822237033.jpg_7211668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/ISRAEL%20GETTY%20RESIZE_1556822237033.jpg_7211668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Israelis&#x20;stand&#x20;in&#x20;silence&#x20;by&#x20;their&#x20;cars&#x20;as&#x20;sirens&#x20;mark&#x20;the&#x20;annual&#x20;Holocaust&#x20;Remembrance&#x20;Day&#x20;in&#x20;this&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;from&#x20;May&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2008&#x20;in&#x20;Tel&#x20;Aviv&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;Silverman&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Powerful video shows Israel coming to standstill for Holocaust remembrance</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/national-news/best-buy-s-geek-squad-finds-child-porn-on-man-s-laptop-after-he-spilled-gravy-on-it-police" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/robert%20leo%20watson_1556822589403.jpg_7211844_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/robert%20leo%20watson_1556822589403.jpg_7211844_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/robert%20leo%20watson_1556822589403.jpg_7211844_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/robert%20leo%20watson_1556822589403.jpg_7211844_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/robert%20leo%20watson_1556822589403.jpg_7211844_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Robert&#x20;Leo&#x20;Watson&#x2c;&#x20;54&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;arrested&#x20;on&#x20;multiple&#x20;counts&#x20;of&#x20;child&#x20;porn&#x20;possession&#x20;after&#x20;Best&#x20;Buy&#x20;employees&#x20;discovered&#x20;documents&#x20;they&#x20;suspected&#x20;were&#x20;child&#x20;pornography&#x20;on&#x20;his&#x20;computer&#x2e;&#x20;Read&#x20;more&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Best Buy's Geek Squad finds child porn on man's laptop after he spilled gravy on it: police</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/california-legislature-officially-declares-may-4-star-wars-day" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY-Chewbacca-star-wars_1556821546853_7211826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY-Chewbacca-star-wars_1556821546853_7211826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY-Chewbacca-star-wars_1556821546853_7211826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY-Chewbacca-star-wars_1556821546853_7211826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY-Chewbacca-star-wars_1556821546853_7211826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>California Legislature officially declares May 4 ‘Star Wars Day'</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/new-jersey-man-finally-learns-fate-of-brother-killed-in-world-war-ii" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Jersey man finally learns fate of brother killed in World War II</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day/404523485-video" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/_Carry_the_Load__walk_honors_fallen_mili_0_7210625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/_Carry_the_Load__walk_honors_fallen_mili_0_7210625_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/_Carry_the_Load__walk_honors_fallen_mili_0_7210625_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/_Carry_the_Load__walk_honors_fallen_mili_0_7210625_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/_Carry_the_Load__walk_honors_fallen_mili_0_7210625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Carry the Load' walk honors fallen military members and vets</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1138_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1138"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div href="http://www.fox29.com/for-goodness-sake">For Goodness' Sake</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/hanks-take">Hank's Take</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/national-news">National</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/trending">Trending</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sevendayforecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/radar">Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/temperatures">Temperatures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live-cameras">Webcams</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/busstopbuddy">Bus Stop Buddy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/gooddayweekend">Good Day Weekend</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/kellys-classroom">Kelly's Classroom</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/seen-on-tv">Seen On TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/yagottatrythis">Ya Gotta Try This</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/eagles">Eagles</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/phillies">Phillies</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sixers">76ers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/flyers">Flyers</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.foxsports.com/mobile">FOX Sports App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/pennsylvania-lottery">Lottery</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/whatsonfox">What's On FOX</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox.com/fox-now">Watch FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-29-family-focus">FOX Family Focus</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/theclasshroom">The ClassH-Room</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/the-q">The Q</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox29philadelphia"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX29philly"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox29.newsdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us/251937751-story"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/+Fox29Philly"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox29philly/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox29philly"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 29 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxphilly-fox29-news/id348237677" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtxf" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 29 Weather Authority App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-29-weather-authority/id960436995" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wtxf.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/public-file-inquiries">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wtxf-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/workforus">Work For Us</a></li> <li><a 