- The Philadelphia Eagles have decided not to put a franchise tag on backup quarterback Nick Foles, effectively allowing Foles to become a free agent.

Howie Roseman, the organization's executive vice president, says Foles deserves the opportunity to lead another team and that it felt it was the right thing to do.

“The starter thing, leading a team, impacting a locker room, that’s why we play the game,” Foles said previously.

NFL teams interested in Foles could offer as high as a third-round draft pick for him, according to reports.