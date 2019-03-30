< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Sixers, Raptors set for high-stakes Game 7 Posted May 12 2019 11:03AM EDT regular season) vs. Toronto Raptors (58-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)</p><p>Toronto; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT</p><p><strong>EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND</strong>: Series tied 3-3</p><p><strong>BOTTOM LINE</strong></p><p>The Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers face off in game seven of the Eastern Conference second round. The 76ers won the last meeting 112-101. Jimmy Butler scored 25 points to help lead Philadelphia to the victory and Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points in the loss for Toronto.</p><p>The Raptors are 32-9 on their home court. Toronto is eighth in the NBA with 114.4 points and shooting 47.4 percent.</p><p>The 76ers have gone 20-21 away from home. Philadelphia is second in the NBA with 36.9 defensive rebounds per game, led by Joel Embiid averaging 11.1.</p><p><strong>TOP PERFORMERS</strong></p><p>76ers: Ben Simmons ranks second on the 76ers with 8.8 rebounds and averages 16.9 points. Butler has averaged 18.1 points and totaled 5.9 rebounds while shooting 45.9 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.</p><p>Raptors: Leonard is averaging 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam has averaged 21.4 points and collected 6.7 rebounds while shooting 48.4 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.</p><p><strong>DURING THE PLAYOFFS</strong></p><p>76ers: Averaging 110.4 points, 49.2 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points on 43.4 percent shooting.</p><p>Raptors: Averaging 104.6 points, 41.2 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. 