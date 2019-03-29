< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos University alongside daughter after cancer battle"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtxf/good-day/mother-graduates-from-temple-university-alongside-daughter-after-cancer-battle">Mother graduates from Temple University alongside daughter after cancer battle</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtxf/news/police-suspect-sought-in-nicetown-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-09h55m32s49_1557410152271_7239527_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police: Suspect sought in Nicetown shooting"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtxf/news/police-suspect-sought-in-nicetown-shooting">Police: Suspect sought in Nicetown shooting</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtxf/news/local-news/video-suspects-sought-in-armed-robbery-at-east-mount-airy-sprint-store"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Sprint%20Store%20Robbery%20East%20Mount%20Airy_1557407109994.png_7239367_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Video: Suspects sought in armed robbery at East Mount Airy Sprint store"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtxf/news/local-news/video-suspects-sought-in-armed-robbery-at-east-mount-airy-sprint-store">Video: Suspects sought in armed robbery at East Mount Airy Sprint store</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtxf/news/local-news/weather-authority-cloudy-with-cooler-temperatures-thursday"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Thursday%20Weather%20Planner%20May%209%202019_1557400291916.jpg_7238844_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Weather Authority: Cloudy with cooler temperatures Thursday"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtxf/news/local-news/weather-authority-cloudy-with-cooler-temperatures-thursday">Weather Authority: Cloudy with cooler temperatures Thursday</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtxf/good-day/mother-graduates-from-temple-university-alongside-daughter-after-cancer-battle">Mother graduates from Temple University alongside daughter after cancer battle</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtxf/news/police-suspect-sought-in-nicetown-shooting">Police: Suspect sought in Nicetown shooting</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtxf/news/local-news/video-suspects-sought-in-armed-robbery-at-east-mount-airy-sprint-store">Video: Suspects sought in armed robbery at East Mount Airy Sprint store</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtxf/news/local-news/weather-authority-cloudy-with-cooler-temperatures-thursday">Weather Authority: Cloudy with cooler temperatures Thursday</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtxf/news/prosecution-defenserest-in-main-line-model-s-murder-trial">Prosecution, defense rest in Main Line model's murder trial</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtxf/news/police-24-year-old-attacked-in-broad-daylight-in-society-hill-by-group-of-kids">Police: 24-year-old attacked in broad daylight in Society Hill by group of kids</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox29.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> 76ers face elimination in Game 6 match up with Raptors addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/sports/sixers/76ers-face-elimination-in-game-6-match-up-with-raptors" addthis:title="76ers face elimination in Game 6 match up with Raptors"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-405878983.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405878983");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405878983-397616160"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/29/Joel%20Embiid%20Nets%20Postgame_1553858611410.png_6958834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/29/Joel%20Embiid%20Nets%20Postgame_1553858611410.png_6958834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/29/Joel%20Embiid%20Nets%20Postgame_1553858611410.png_6958834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/29/Joel%20Embiid%20Nets%20Postgame_1553858611410.png_6958834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/29/Joel%20Embiid%20Nets%20Postgame_1553858611410.png_6958834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405878983-397616160" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/29/Joel%20Embiid%20Nets%20Postgame_1553858611410.png_6958834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/29/Joel%20Embiid%20Nets%20Postgame_1553858611410.png_6958834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/29/Joel%20Embiid%20Nets%20Postgame_1553858611410.png_6958834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/29/Joel%20Embiid%20Nets%20Postgame_1553858611410.png_6958834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/29/Joel%20Embiid%20Nets%20Postgame_1553858611410.png_6958834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div By Brian Mahoney, AP basketball writer
Posted May 09 2019 10:48AM EDT But the Philadelphia 76ers need their All-Star center, so Embiid is trying to tell himself that he has to dig deeper to find more energy, even if it's only for three hours.</p><p>"You know, can't control my physical condition, but I can also control how much I push myself and I try to do that," Embiid said. "But I've just got to do more."</p><p>If he can't, he'll have all the time he needs to rest.</p><p>With Embiid faltering, the 76ers try to fight off elimination and send the Eastern Conference semifinals back to Toronto when they host the Raptors for Game 6 on Thursday.</p><p>Portland will also try to send a series the distance on Thursday, hosting Game 6 against Denver, which has won two straight for a 3-2 lead behind Nikola Jokic, its dominant center.</p><p>Embiid is supposed to be a dominant center, too.</p><p>But he hasn't performed at anywhere near that level since Game 3, when he had 33 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks as the 76ers romped to a 21-point victory and a 2-1 lead. He's been unable to find that level again while missing valuable court time because of his illness, managing just 11 in Game 4 and then 13 points and eight turnovers in the Raptors' 125-89 rout on Tuesday.</p><p>The 76ers used to be able to wait out Embiid's woes. His foot injuries delayed the start of his career by two seasons, but that was back in Philadelphia's "Process" era when planning for the future superseded playing for the present.</p><p>They need him now against the second-seeded Raptors and the red-hot Kawhi Leonard, especially because fellow All-Star Ben Simmons is struggling, too. But it's Embiid taking the bulk of the beating from fans and media, and coach Brett Brown doesn't think that's right.</p><p>"I think it's grossly unfair, some of the criticism that he gets. I don't understand that," Brown said. "And so it's not ideal, you wished he were at shootaround, you wished he were in film sessions, but he had a temperature for the last few days that's kept him in bed."</p><p>Embiid isn't giving up yet. He told rapper and Raptors fan Drake he would see him back in Toronto for Game 7, and knows what he needs to do.</p><p>"I've just got to be myself," he said.</p><p>A look at Thursday's games:</p><p>RAPTORS AT 76ERS</p><p>Toronto leads 3-2. Game 6, 8 p.m. EDT, ESPN.</p><p>NEED TO KNOW: Toronto's 36-point win in Game 5 was its largest in franchise playoff history. The Raptors need one victory to reach the East finals for the second time in three years, having fallen to Cleveland there in 2016.</p><p>INJURY WATCH: Pascal Siakam looked back to full strength in Game 5 with 25 points, after struggling with a calf injury in Game 4.</p><p>KEEP AN EYE ON: Embiid's face. He vowed to be back to his normal fun-loving self in front of his Philadelphia fans.</p><p>"If you see me smile that means I'm doing what I'm supposed to do," he said after Game 5, "and I intend to be doing that in two days."</p><p>PRESSURE IS ON: Simmons. Embiid at least has an excuse for his struggles. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sixers, Raptors tied 2-2 heading into Game 5</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 07:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Toronto Raptors (58-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)</p><p>Toronto; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT</p><p>EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND : Series tied 2-2</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/sixers-hosts-raptors-with-2-1-series-lead" title="Sixers hosts Raptors with 2-1 series lead" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/30/sixers_logo_generic_033019_1553978246005_6963261_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/30/sixers_logo_generic_033019_1553978246005_6963261_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/30/sixers_logo_generic_033019_1553978246005_6963261_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/30/sixers_logo_generic_033019_1553978246005_6963261_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/30/sixers_logo_generic_033019_1553978246005_6963261_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sixers hosts Raptors with 2-1 series lead</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 08:01AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Toronto Raptors (58-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)</p><p>Philadelphia; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT</p><p>EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND : Philadelphia leads series 2-1</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/sixers/theyre-back-dog-masks-welcomed-at-76ers-game-sunday" title="They're Back: Dog masks welcomed at 76ers game Sunday" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20EAGLES%20SIXERS%20DOG%20MASKS_1556909266973.jpg_7216198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20EAGLES%20SIXERS%20DOG%20MASKS_1556909266973.jpg_7216198_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20EAGLES%20SIXERS%20DOG%20MASKS_1556909266973.jpg_7216198_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20EAGLES%20SIXERS%20DOG%20MASKS_1556909266973.jpg_7216198_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20EAGLES%20SIXERS%20DOG%20MASKS_1556909266973.jpg_7216198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)&nbsp; |&nbsp;(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>They're Back: Dog masks welcomed at 76ers game Sunday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 11:50AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 02:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>While the history of the dog masks in Philadelphia sports started with a team that plays on Sundays, a new fan base will be embracing the underdog mentality this coming Sunday.</p><p>Sixers fan Shamus Clancy tweeted at the 76ers the morning after the team’s 116-95 win over the Toronto Raptors in game three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.</p><p>@sixers am I allowed to bring a dog mask into the arena on Sunday? — playoff shamus (@shamus_clancy) May 3, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> Featured Videos url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Mom%20and%20Daughter%20Graduate%20From%20Temple%20Together_1557412366743.png_7239755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mom and Daughter Graduate From Temple Together_1557412366743.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mother graduates from Temple University alongside daughter after cancer battle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-suspect-sought-in-nicetown-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-09h55m32s49_1557410152271_7239527_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Nicetown_Shooting.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Suspect sought in Nicetown shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/video-suspects-sought-in-armed-robbery-at-east-mount-airy-sprint-store"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Sprint%20Store%20Robbery%20East%20Mount%20Airy_1557407109994.png_7239367_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sprint Store Robbery East Mount Airy"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video: Suspects sought in armed robbery at East Mount Airy Sprint store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/weather-authority-cloudy-with-cooler-temperatures-thursday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Thursday%20Weather%20Planner%20May%209%202019_1557400291916.jpg_7238844_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Thursday Weather Planner May 9 2019"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Authority: Cloudy with cooler temperatures Thursday</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7838_" > <span Most Recent https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/09/11%20CHILD%20MOLESTER_00.00.43.11_1557413198983.png_7239781_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/09/11%20CHILD%20MOLESTER_00.00.43.11_1557413198983.png_7239781_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/09/11%20CHILD%20MOLESTER_00.00.43.11_1557413198983.png_7239781_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michael&#x20;Manning&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;Chico&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;arrested&#x20;in&#x20;Monroe&#x20;County&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>California child molester who faked death nabbed in Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/sixers/76ers-face-elimination-in-game-6-match-up-with-raptors" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/29/Joel%20Embiid%20Nets%20Postgame_1553858611410.png_6958834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/29/Joel%20Embiid%20Nets%20Postgame_1553858611410.png_6958834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/29/Joel%20Embiid%20Nets%20Postgame_1553858611410.png_6958834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/29/Joel%20Embiid%20Nets%20Postgame_1553858611410.png_6958834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/29/Joel%20Embiid%20Nets%20Postgame_1553858611410.png_6958834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>76ers face elimination in Game 6 match up with Raptors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/mother-graduates-from-temple-university-alongside-daughter-after-cancer-battle" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Mom%20and%20Daughter%20Graduate%20From%20Temple%20Together_1557412366743.png_7239755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Mom%20and%20Daughter%20Graduate%20From%20Temple%20Together_1557412366743.png_7239755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Mom%20and%20Daughter%20Graduate%20From%20Temple%20Together_1557412366743.png_7239755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Mom%20and%20Daughter%20Graduate%20From%20Temple%20Together_1557412366743.png_7239755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Mom%20and%20Daughter%20Graduate%20From%20Temple%20Together_1557412366743.png_7239755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mother graduates from Temple University alongside daughter after cancer battle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-suspect-sought-in-nicetown-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-09h55m32s49_1557410152271_7239527_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-09h55m32s49_1557410152271_7239527_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-09h55m32s49_1557410152271_7239527_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-09h55m32s49_1557410152271_7239527_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-09h55m32s49_1557410152271_7239527_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Suspect sought in Nicetown shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/video-suspects-sought-in-armed-robbery-at-east-mount-airy-sprint-store" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Sprint%20Store%20Robbery%20East%20Mount%20Airy_1557407109994.png_7239367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Sprint%20Store%20Robbery%20East%20Mount%20Airy_1557407109994.png_7239367_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Sprint%20Store%20Robbery%20East%20Mount%20Airy_1557407109994.png_7239367_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Sprint%20Store%20Robbery%20East%20Mount%20Airy_1557407109994.png_7239367_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Sprint%20Store%20Robbery%20East%20Mount%20Airy_1557407109994.png_7239367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Video: Suspects sought in armed robbery at East Mount Airy Sprint store</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1138_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1138"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 