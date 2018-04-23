76ers Joel Embiid spends off day at Delaware County church

- After making an impact in his first two career playoff games, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid spent his days off in church.

Embiid spent his Sunday night at mass at St. Kevin in Springfield Township, Delaware County.

A youth minister at the church says Embiid’s appearance came as a surprise to most, as the big man continues to recover from a facial fracture and the playoffs continue.

Since returning to the Sixers starting lineup after missing the first two games of their first-round matchup with the Miami heat, Embiid has been a welcome presence on the court.

He's averaging roughly 30 minutes of playing time and been consistent in getting to the free throw line. Embiid’s defensive has also helped bolster the team's efforts on the court.

Embiid will make his home playoff debut in Game 5 on Tuesday night.