Report: J.J. Redick to re-sign with 76ers

Posted: Jul 02 2018 12:35PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly agreed to terms on a new one-year deal with veteran shooting guard J.J. Redick.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Redick’s new deal being worth $12-$13 million, roughly $10 million less than Redick signed with the team for last offseason.

Redick, who turned 34 last month, averaged more than 17 points as the team’s starting two-guard last season. He finished behind only center Joel Embiid and his nearly 23 points per game.

Known as one of the league’s best and most consistent shooters, Redick averaged 42% from three-point range during the 2017-18 season.

In re-signing Redick, the Sixers hold on to their best shooter after losing two other shooters, Marco Belinelli and Ersan Illyasova, in free agency.

Last offseason Redick documented his free agency with a 15-minute documentary by Uninterrupted. Redick has also previously announced his intentions to openly discuss this year’s free agency period on his podcast, “The J.J. Redick Podcast.”

