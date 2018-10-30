Sixers unveil new uniforms inspired by ‘Rocky' and ‘Creed' films

- The Philadelphia 76ers have unveiled their 2018-19 ‘City Edition’ uniforms, inspired by the ‘Rocky’ and ‘Creed’ films.

The body of the uniform displays “the iconic circle of 13 stars derived from the boxing ring where Rocky Balboa first squared off against Apollo Creed, while the gray sweatsuit-textured base was influenced by both Adonis Creed’s and Rocky’s legendary training scenes throughout the streets of Philadelphia.”

“The crisp blue, red and white waistband trim on the shorts is inspired by Rocky’s championship belt. Meanwhile, the phrase “PHILADELPHIA, USA,” is embroidered on the lower left hem of the jersey as a nod to the city’s fans, heart and determination,” a press release from the team states.

The team will debut their new uniforms during their game on Friday, November 7 against the Charlotte Hornets. After that, they will be worn at all “Spirit of 76” Friday home games, and all April home games.

The release comes in conjunction with the release of the film ‘Creed II’ November 10.

“We are excited to unveil this season’s City Edition uniform, which pays tribute to the heart, determination, and tenacity of our city and fan base,” Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck said. “In partnership with StubHub and MGM, we developed a concept that speaks to the mentality that has defined our city for generations. It’s a nod to a city with a fighter’s toughness and mentality, a mentality that our team and players embody every time they take the floor. As stewards of the 76ers brand, we have an obligation to honor old Philadelphia and celebrate new Philadelphia. We are proud to wear this uniform and represent the City of Brotherly Love.”