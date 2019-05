- While the history of the dog masks in Philadelphia sports started with a team that plays on Sundays, a new fan base will be embracing the underdog mentality this coming Sunday.

Sixers fan Shamus Clancy tweeted at the 76ers the morning after the team’s 116-95 win over the Toronto Raptors in game three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

@sixers am I allowed to bring a dog mask into the arena on Sunday? — playoff shamus (@shamus_clancy) May 3, 2019

Clancy asked the team, “am I allowed to bring a dog mask into the arena Sunday?”

To which the team’s official Twitter account responded, “Yes, please.

The dog masks became a symbol in the city of Philadelphia during the 'underdog' Eagles' 2017 playoff run that ended with them winning their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

With Nick Foles taking over for an injured MVP candidate in Carson Wentz prior to the playoffs, the Eagles were painted as underdogs in their Divisional Round matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

After winning that game, Eagles Lane Johnson and Chris Long put on the dog masks before walking off the field.