<section id="story405045333" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405045333" data-article-version="1.0">Suzuki, Robles homer in 8th to lead Nationals past Phillies</h1>
</header> Phillies" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/sports/suzuki-robles-homer-in-8th-to-lead-nationals-past-phillies-1" addthis:title="Suzuki, Robles homer in 8th to lead Nationals past Phillies"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405045333");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405045333-398680556"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405045333-398680556" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/sports/suzuki-robles-homer-in-8th-to-lead-nationals-past-phillies-1">Aaron Bracy, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 08:05AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405045333" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PHILADELPHIA (AP)</strong> - A comeback rally soothed some of the pain of more injuries for the Washington Nationals.</p><p>Kurt Suzuki and Victor Robles hit consecutive home runs in the eighth inning to rally the Nationals to a 10-8 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.</p><p>It was just the third win in the last 10 for the Nationals, whose injuries continued to pile up.</p><p>Already without Ryan Zimmerman (foot), Anthony Rendon (elbow) and Trea Turner (finger), Washington placed left fielder Juan Soto (back) on the 10-day injured list prior to the game. And the Nationals suffered two injuries during the game, with first baseman Matt Adams jamming his left shoulder and center fielder Michael Taylor injuring his left wrist. Both exited the game.</p><p>Washington was so short-handed that ace right-hander Max Scherzer pinch-hit with the bases loaded in the ninth. He grounded out to end the inning.</p><p>"We have to get creative," manager Dave Martinez said. "We're getting beat up."</p><p>Brian Dozier homered for Washington.</p><p>"They never quit," Martinez said. "They fought back."</p><p>Sean Doolittle pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.</p><p>Jean Segura had three hits with a double and an RBI, and J.T. Realmuto doubled and drove in three for the Phillies. Philadelphia had six doubles among its 12 hits.</p><p>After giving up five runs in the seventh, the Nationals came back with four two-out runs in the eighth to make a winner out of Tony Sipp (1-1).</p><p>Pat Neshek got the first two outs of the eighth for the Phillies but was lifted for Adam Morgan (1-1) with runners on first and second. Morgan set a franchise record Friday by making his 16th appearance without allowing a run, but pinch-hitter Suzuki ended Morgan's streak with a three-run shot to left to tie the game at 8. Robles followed with an opposite-field homer to right to put the Nationals in front.</p><p>Manager Gabe Kapler defended his decision to lift Neshek.</p><p>"You like a fresh Morgan, who's been arguably your best pitcher all year, against a pinch-hitter," Kapler said.</p><p>Sipp got the final two outs of the seventh after relieving Joe Ross, who surrendered five runs on five hits - four doubles - while recording just one out that allowed Philadelphia to take an 8-5 lead.</p><p>Phillies starter Jake Arrieta gave up three runs and five hits in six innings.</p><p><strong>CORBIN'S COURAGE</strong></p><p>Washington starter Patrick Corbin threw a career-high 118 pitches while allowing three runs and six hits in six innings. The left-hander, who was in line for the win before Ross' seventh-inning struggles, worked out of a jam in the sixth when he didn't allow a run after the first two runners reached.</p><p>Martinez visited Corbin after the first out, but the lefty convinced his manager to leave without the ball.</p><p>"I knew I had some left in the tank, so I was confident," Corbin said. "I felt strong."</p><p><strong>SCHERZER'S SHOWING</strong></p><p>Scherzer, a career .190 hitter, lined a ball hard just foul down the right-field line before grounding out.</p><p>"I got to compete, pretty fun," the three-time Cy Young winner said. "That's why I love the National League."</p><p><strong>DELAY FOR J-ROLL</strong></p><p>The beginning of the game was delayed 23 minutes due to a pregame ceremony for former Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins' official retirement.</p><p><strong>TRAINER'S ROOM</strong></p><p>Nationals: Soto is eligible to return May 11. Washington recalled Andrew Stevenson from Triple-A to fill Soto's roster spot. ... Adams was hurt making a diving out on Phil Gosselin in the second and Taylor was injured in the same inning while diving for Segura's double. X-rays for Adams and Taylor were negative. They will have MRIs on Sunday.</p><p>Phillies: OF Odubel Herrera, out since April 17 with a right hamstring strain, was activated from the injured list and flied out to right in the seventh and popped out foul to third to end the game. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sixers hosts Raptors with 2-1 series lead</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 08:01AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Toronto Raptors (58-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)</p><p>Philadelphia; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT</p><p>EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND : Philadelphia leads series 2-1</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/country-house-wins-145th-kentucky-derby-after-maximum-security-disqualified" title="Country House wins 145th Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security disqualified" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/04/derby_getty_1557012329570_7219725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/04/derby_getty_1557012329570_7219725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/04/derby_getty_1557012329570_7219725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/04/derby_getty_1557012329570_7219725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/04/derby_getty_1557012329570_7219725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Country House, War of Will, Maximum Security and Code of Honor fight for position in the final turn during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Country House wins 145th Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security disqualified</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2019 07:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 04 2019 09:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Maximum Security led the Kentucky Derby every step of the way except for the last one — into the winner's circle.</p><p>The colt became the first winner disqualified for interference in the Derby's 145-year history, leading to an agonizing wait and an eventual stunning reversal that made 65-1 shot Country House the winner Saturday.</p><p>Country House finished second in the slop before objections were raised, causing a 20-minute delay while stewards repeatedly reviewed several angles of video footage before he was elevated into the winner's circle.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/suns-tap-76ers-assistant-monty-williams-as-new-coach-1" title="Suns tap 76ers assistant Monty Williams as new coach" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/GettyImages-1145367097_1556918022752_7216865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/GettyImages-1145367097_1556918022752_7216865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/GettyImages-1145367097_1556918022752_7216865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/GettyImages-1145367097_1556918022752_7216865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/GettyImages-1145367097_1556918022752_7216865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suns tap 76ers assistant Monty Williams as new coach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 05:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Phoenix Suns are looking for stability after their previous coach lasted just one season.</p><p>They hope Monty Williams is the man to lead their turnaround.</p><p>The Suns announced Friday that they had come to terms with Williams, a former head coach and a current assistant in Philadelphia. He will take over as Phoenix's fifth coach in five seasons when the 76ers' playoff run ends. portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7018_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7018"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/some-states-seek-to-close-loopholes-in-marital-rape-laws" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/05/gavel_justice_court_generic_120517_1512489613808_4594512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/05/gavel_justice_court_generic_120517_1512489613808_4594512_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/05/gavel_justice_court_generic_120517_1512489613808_4594512_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/05/gavel_justice_court_generic_120517_1512489613808_4594512_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/05/gavel_justice_court_generic_120517_1512489613808_4594512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Allen&#x20;Allen" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Some states seek to close loopholes in marital rape laws</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/sports/suzuki-robles-homer-in-8th-to-lead-nationals-past-phillies-1" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suzuki, Robles homer in 8th to lead Nationals past Phillies</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/sports/sixers-hosts-raptors-with-2-1-series-lead" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/30/sixers_logo_generic_033019_1553978246005_6963261_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/30/sixers_logo_generic_033019_1553978246005_6963261_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/30/sixers_logo_generic_033019_1553978246005_6963261_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/30/sixers_logo_generic_033019_1553978246005_6963261_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/30/sixers_logo_generic_033019_1553978246005_6963261_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sixers hosts Raptors with 2-1 series lead</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/two-women-shot-while-sitting-in-a-vehicle-in-nicetown" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/Nicetown%20shooting%201_1557057580299.png_7219883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/Nicetown%20shooting%201_1557057580299.png_7219883_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/Nicetown%20shooting%201_1557057580299.png_7219883_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/Nicetown%20shooting%201_1557057580299.png_7219883_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/Nicetown%20shooting%201_1557057580299.png_7219883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 women shot while sitting in a vehicle in Nicetown</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/weather/weather-authority-cool-and-cloudy-sunday-with-periods-of-rain" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/wx_050519_1557056822659_7219947_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/wx_050519_1557056822659_7219947_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/wx_050519_1557056822659_7219947_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/wx_050519_1557056822659_7219947_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/wx_050519_1557056822659_7219947_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Philadelphia&#x20;area&#x20;is&#x20;slated&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;cool&#x20;and&#x20;cloudy&#x20;Sunday&#x20;with&#x20;periods&#x20;of&#x20;rain&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Weather Authority: Cool and cloudy Sunday with periods of rain</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 