<section id="story403799160" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="403799160" data-article-version="1.0">Butler scores 30 as 76ers beat Raptors 94-89 to even series</h1>
</header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/29/GETTY_Ben_SImmons_new_1556591704420_7186274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/29/GETTY_Ben_SImmons_new_1556591704420_7186274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/29/GETTY_Ben_SImmons_new_1556591704420_7186274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/29/GETTY_Ben_SImmons_new_1556591704420_7186274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/29/GETTY_Ben_SImmons_new_1556591704420_7186274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers passes the ball as Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors defends during Game Two of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs.&nbsp;(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)" />
<figcaption>Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers passes the ball as Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors defends during Game Two of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside> Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers passes the ball as Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors defends during Game Two of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs.&nbsp;(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers passes the ball as Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors defends during Game Two of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 29 2019 10:42AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 29 2019 11:06PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 29 2019 10:42AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 29 2019 11:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-403799160" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>TORONTO (AP) - Jimmy Butler had 30 points and 11 rebounds, James Ennis scored 13 points and the Philadelphia 76ers held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 94-89 on Monday night, evening their Eastern Conference semifinal series 1-1.</p> <p>Game 3 is Thursday night in Philadelphia.</p> <p>Down 19 in the first half, Toronto cut the deficit to one late in the third, then went cold to start the fourth, missing six of its first seven shots.</p> <p>The Raptors kept coming, however. Lowry made 3-pointers on both sides of a pair of foul shots by Butler cutting it to 90-87 with 1:36 to go. Toronto got the ball back, and Siakam scored on a layup to make it a one-point game, but Joel Embiid answered with a driving shot at the other end, restoring the three-point advantage with 24 seconds left.</p> <p>After Lowry nearly turned the ball over, Danny Green missed a potential tying 3, and Philadelphia's Tobias Harris came up with the rebound, his 11th. Harris was fouled and sealed it by making a pair with 3.9 seconds left.</p> <p>Embiid scored 12 points in 32 minutes despite missing the morning shootaround because of flu-like symptoms.</p> <p>Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points, Siakam had 21 and Lowry 20. Toronto shot 10 for 37 from 3-point range and 33 for 91 overall as its franchise-record five game postseason winning streak came to an end.</p> <p>Toronto missed six of its first eight shots, matching the number of misses it had in the first quarter of Game 1, when the Raptors made 16 of 22. Toronto shot 7 for 24 in the first and missed its first seven from 3-point range before Norm Powell connected.</p> <p>Butler scored six points for Philadelphia, who led 26-17 after one. Toronto got 17 from both Leoonard and Siakam in the first quarter of Game 1, when they scored 39 points.</p> <p>Ennis and Butler each scored seven points in the second and Philadelphia led 51-38 at the half. Four of Butler's came on a five-point possession for the 76ers that saw Green called for a technical after fouling Butler on a made 3-pointer, and JJ Redick making the technical foul shot.</p> <p>Leonard scored seven more as Toronto used a 13-4 run out of the break to cut the gap to 55-51. Leonard had 11 points in the third and Siakam had seven. Toronto trailed 61-60 with 2:50 left in the quarter but Embiid made four free throws before the quarter ended and the 76ers took a 69-63 lead to the fourth.</p> <p>Philadelphia shot 0 for 11 from 3-point range in the third, but Jonah Bolden stopped the drought with a 3 to begin the fourth.</p> <p>TIP-INS</p> <p>76ers: Embiid only attempted one shot in the first half, a missed 3-pointer at 8:39 of the second. ... Greg Monroe left in the third because of a sore left ankle and did not return. ... Philadelphia had 13 turnovers in the first half, leading to 18 points for the Raptors. They finished with 20, leading to 24 points ... F Mike Scott (right heel) missed his second straight game. ... The 76ers outscored the Raptors 26-5 in bench points.</p> <p>Raptors: Siakam missed eight of his first 10 shots and finished 9 for 25. ... The Phanatic made his debut this week in 1978.</p><p>To celebrate his big day, his fellow Philly mascot friends were there to help him cut the cake. Swoop, Gritty, Franklin and the rest of the gang were there.</p><p>All in attendance at Citizens Bank Park joined in to sing "Happy Birthday" to the Phanatic as well.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/eflin-goes-distance-phillies-beat-marlins-5-1" title="Eflin goes distance, Phillies beat Marlins 5-1" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/29/GETTY_phillies_marlins_042919_1556548546332_7182184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/29/GETTY_phillies_marlins_042919_1556548546332_7182184_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/29/GETTY_phillies_marlins_042919_1556548546332_7182184_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/29/GETTY_phillies_marlins_042919_1556548546332_7182184_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/29/GETTY_phillies_marlins_042919_1556548546332_7182184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Andrew McCutchen&nbsp;is congratulated by Bryce Harper after scoring on a triple by Jean Segura against the Miami Marlins. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Eflin goes distance, Phillies beat Marlins 5-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Neiburg </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 28 2019 06:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 29 2019 10:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two weeks ago at Miami, Zach Eflin allowed 10 hits, including three homers, and six runs in four innings.</p><p>What did the Phillies right-hander learn from that performance?</p><p>"Don't throw it down the middle every single time," Eflin joked Sunday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/eagles-2019-draft-all-about-offense" title="Eagles 2019 draft all about offense" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Adrian Curiel / Unsplash)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Eagles 2019 draft all about offense</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Rob Maaddi, AP Pro Football Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 28 2019 10:48AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Scoring more points matters most to the Philadelphia Eagles.</p><p>The Eagles took offensive players with four of their five picks in the NFL draft, passing up needs on defense to select the best players available to help them improve an offense that ranked 18th in scoring last year.</p><p>They got their only defensive player on the final day of the three-day draft, choosing Penn State edge rusher Shareef Miller in the fourth round on Saturday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/ikea-issues-safety-warning-about-changing-table-after-3-injuries-reported"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/ikea_sundvikchangingtablesfile_043019_1556664147887_7190032_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="IKEA's SUNDVIK changing table and chest is shown in three available colors in file photos. (Photo courtesy: IKEA)" title="ikea_sundvikchangingtablesfile_043019-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>IKEA issues safety warning about changing table after 3 injuries reported</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/entertainment/austin-city-limits-music-festival-2019-lineup-announced"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/04/30/acl_1556637039761_7188047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy Austin City Limits Music Festival." title="acl_1556637039761-407693.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Austin City Limits Music Festival 2019 lineup announced</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/home/suspect-in-custody-after-shots-fired-at-uncc"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/30/Police_lead_person_away_in_handcuffs_0_7190493_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Police_lead_person_away_in_handcuffs_0_20190430230813-403440"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at UNC Charlotte; suspect in custody</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/teacher-accused-of-sexual-contact-with-student-and-providing-thc-laced-edibles"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-18h04m40s148_1556661892706_7189803_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/entertainment/austin-city-limits-music-festival-2019-lineup-announced" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/04/30/acl_1556637039761_7188047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/04/30/acl_1556637039761_7188047_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/04/30/acl_1556637039761_7188047_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/04/30/acl_1556637039761_7188047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/04/30/acl_1556637039761_7188047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;Austin&#x20;City&#x20;Limits&#x20;Music&#x20;Festival&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Austin City Limits Music Festival 2019 lineup announced</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/judge-throws-out-ex-penn-state-president-s-conviction" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/03/20/Former%20Penn%20State%20president%20Graham%20Spanier%20AP_1490012164606_2904207_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/03/20/Former%20Penn%20State%20president%20Graham%20Spanier%20AP_1490012164606_2904207_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/03/20/Former%20Penn%20State%20president%20Graham%20Spanier%20AP_1490012164606_2904207_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/03/20/Former%20Penn%20State%20president%20Graham%20Spanier%20AP_1490012164606_2904207_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/03/20/Former%20Penn%20State%20president%20Graham%20Spanier%20AP_1490012164606_2904207_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;Penn&#x20;State&#x20;president&#x20;Graham&#x20;Spanier&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;image&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge throws out ex-Penn State president's conviction</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/home/suspect-in-custody-after-shots-fired-at-uncc" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/30/Police_lead_person_away_in_handcuffs_0_7190493_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/30/Police_lead_person_away_in_handcuffs_0_7190493_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/30/Police_lead_person_away_in_handcuffs_0_7190493_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/30/Police_lead_person_away_in_handcuffs_0_7190493_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/30/Police_lead_person_away_in_handcuffs_0_7190493_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at UNC Charlotte; suspect in custody</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/teacher-accused-of-sexual-contact-with-student-and-providing-thc-laced-edibles" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-18h04m40s148_1556661892706_7189803_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-18h04m40s148_1556661892706_7189803_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-18h04m40s148_1556661892706_7189803_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-18h04m40s148_1556661892706_7189803_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-18h04m40s148_1556661892706_7189803_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Radnor&#x20;police&#x20;request&#x20;any&#x20;other&#x20;possible&#x20;victims&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;or&#x20;individuals&#x20;with&#x20;additional&#x20;information&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;to&#x20;please&#x20;contact&#x20;the&#x20;Radnor&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x20;at&#x20;610-688-0503&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teacher accused of indecent contact with student and providing THC-laced edibles</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/vandalism-in-chinatown-investigated-as-possible-bias-incident" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-17h02m22s151_1556658157502_7189418_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-17h02m22s151_1556658157502_7189418_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-17h02m22s151_1556658157502_7189418_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-17h02m22s151_1556658157502_7189418_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-17h02m22s151_1556658157502_7189418_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" href="http://www.fox29.com/for-goodness-sake">For Goodness' Sake</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/hanks-take">Hank's Take</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/national-news">National</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/trending">Trending</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sevendayforecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/radar">Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/temperatures">Temperatures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live-cameras">Webcams</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/busstopbuddy">Bus Stop Buddy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/gooddayweekend">Good Day Weekend</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/kellys-classroom">Kelly's Classroom</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/seen-on-tv">Seen On TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/yagottatrythis">Ya Gotta Try This</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/eagles">Eagles</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/phillies">Phillies</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sixers">76ers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/flyers">Flyers</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.foxsports.com/mobile">FOX Sports App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/pennsylvania-lottery">Lottery</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/whatsonfox">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox.com/fox-now">Watch FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-29-family-focus">FOX Family Focus</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/theclasshroom">The ClassH-Room</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/the-q">The Q</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox29philadelphia"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX29philly"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox29.newsdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us/251937751-story"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/+Fox29Philly"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox29philly/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox29philly"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 29 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxphilly-fox29-news/id348237677" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtxf" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 29 Weather Authority App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-29-weather-authority/id960436995" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wtxf.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/public-file-inquiries">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wtxf-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/workforus">Work For Us</a></li> <li><a 