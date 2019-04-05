< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Yelich goes deep twice, Brewers beat Phillies 11-3

Posted May 16 2019 08:47PM EDT class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 08:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407380021" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Christian Yelich took advantage of the few pitches he saw in the zone.</p> <p>Yelich hit his major league-leading 17th and 18th homers to help Zach Davies and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3 Thursday.</p> <p>Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas also went deep as the Brewers won their third in a row after losing the series opener against the NL East-leading Phillies.</p> <p>Davies (5-0) allowed three runs - one earned - and four hits in six innings. He pitched out of trouble often because of four errors behind him.</p> <p>Yelich homered to right-center in the first for a 1-0 lead off Zach Eflin (5-4). He added a solo drive off Edgar Garcia in the eighth to make it 8-3. The reigning NL MVP has three of his five career multi-homer games this season.</p> <p>Yelich had three hits and scored three times, and is batting .342. The Phillies pitched around him most of the series.</p> <p>"You just trust in your teammates, trust in the guy behind you to do some damage," Yelich said. "The goal is to get on base, keep the line moving."</p> <p>Ryan Braun provided protection in the lineup for Yelich, adding three more hits to increase his career average at Citizens Bank Park to .417 (63 for 151) with 27 extra-base hits and 45 RBIs in 38 games.</p> <p>"I'm going to petition the league to play our next series against the Phillies here," Braun joked.</p> <p>The slugger is more impressed with Yelich's hitting.</p> <p>"I've never seen anybody this good for this long," Braun said. "It's really special."</p> <p>Grandal hit a three-run shot off Seranthony Dominguez in the seventh and Moustakas took Austin Davis deep in the ninth.</p> <p>Jean Segura hit a solo homer for the Phillies.</p> <p>"They outplayed us from every angle," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said.</p> <p>Eflin gave up four runs and seven hits in five innings. He tossed two complete games in his previous three starts, including a four-hitter last Saturday at Kansas City.</p> <p>Davies helped himself at the plate, too. He doubled and scored in the third, and got an RBI with a bunt single in the fourth.</p> <p>"It was good to bounce back," Davies said about the Brewers losing two of three to the Cubs in the previous series. "Our offense opened up."</p> <p>MR. CONSISTENT</p> <p>Davies has allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his first nine starts this season, the longest such streak to start a season in Brewers history.</p> <p>CHASING PRINCE</p> <p>With still 12 games remaining in the month, Yelich already has more home runs (18) than any Brewers player before June 1 since 2007, when Prince Fielder hit 19.</p> <p>BRYCE BUMPED</p> <p>Kapler moved slumping Bryce Harper up from the No. 3 spot in the batting order to second. Harper went 1 for 4 with a strikeout. He's hitting .180 (9 for 50) with 20 strikeouts in May.</p> <p>HOT START</p> <p>Segura is batting .500 (17 for 34) with three homers in the first inning this season.</p> <p>OUCH</p> <p>Yelich, Moustakas and Braun each were hit by pitches.</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Brewers: C Manny Pina was placed on the 10-day injury list with a right hamstring strain. ... C Jacob Nottingham was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio to take his roster spot.</p> <p>Phillies: INF Scott Kingery had his rehab transferred to Double-A Reading. He went on the injury list with a strained right hamstring on April 20.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>Brewers: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (3-4, 4.57 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series at Atlanta on Friday night. More Sports Stories

Gonzalez pitches Brewers past Arrieta, Phillies 5-2

Posted May 15 2019 11:00PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Gio Gonzalez continued to make the most of his second stint in Milwaukee, allowing one run while pitching into the sixth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Gonzalez (2-0) was hardly dazzling in his fourth start this season, but the veteran lefty did enough to again reward the Brewers' faith in bringing him back. Gonzalez finished last year with Milwaukee, going 3-0 in five starts down the stretch, and the Brewers made it to the NL Championship Series. But he was a free agent until he signed a minor league contract with the Yankees in March. After opting out of his deal with New York, he returned to a Milwaukee team in need of some rotation help.

Jesus Aguilar ripped a two-run single off Jake Arrieta (4-4) in the third to give the Brewers a 4-1 lead and they hung on to take two of the first three games of this four-game set between two teams with playoff aspirations. Josh Hader tossed a scoreless ninth for his 11th save.

Brown's hot seat actually quite cool as 76ers stand pat

By Dan Gelston, AP Sports Writer

Posted May 15 2019 07:53AM EDT

Josh Harris is a billionaire and he if wants to shuttle between New York and the Philadelphia 76ers headquarters in New Jersey on a helicopter, the team owner can do it with ease. If Harris wants to pay $45 million for his luxury home, he can spend pocket change on a new pad, too. And he if really wanted to silence speculation that Brett Brown was coaching for his Sixers career during the playoffs, well, all Harris had to say was that he had his guy.

Harris instead settled for a milquetoast endorsement before the Brooklyn series, saying Brown was a "great coach" but offering no assurance he would return for another season if the Sixers failed to make a deep run in the playoffs.

"We think he's the right leader to take us where we need to go in the playoffs," Harris said. "I'm focused on the Brooklyn Nets."

Joel Embiid now owns trademark for 'The Process'

Posted May 14 2019 02:04PM EDT

Joel Embiid is now the owner of the trademark for the phrase "The Process." The Philadelphia 76ers center has been largely associated with the popular term.

On Tuesday, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued Embiid the trademark specifically for apparel such as "shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, sweatpants, hats, flip flops."

Documentation shows that Embiid first applied for the trademark through his agency in October 2016. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gonzalez pitches Brewers past Arrieta, Phillies 5-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 11:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Gio Gonzalez continued to make the most of his second stint in Milwaukee, allowing one run while pitching into the sixth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 on Wednesday night.</p><p>Gonzalez (2-0) was hardly dazzling in his fourth start this season, but the veteran lefty did enough to again reward the Brewers' faith in bringing him back. Gonzalez finished last year with Milwaukee, going 3-0 in five starts down the stretch, and the Brewers made it to the NL Championship Series. But he was a free agent until he signed a minor league contract with the Yankees in March. After opting out of his deal with New York, he returned to a Milwaukee team in need of some rotation help.</p><p>Jesus Aguilar ripped a two-run single off Jake Arrieta (4-4) in the third to give the Brewers a 4-1 lead and they hung on to take two of the first three games of this four-game set between two teams with playoff aspirations. Josh Hader tossed a scoreless ninth for his 11th save.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/brown-s-hot-seat-actually-quite-cool-as-76ers-stand-pat" title="Brown's hot seat actually quite cool as 76ers stand pat" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/76ers%20Coach%20Brett%20Brown_1554460064189.png_7019729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/76ers%20Coach%20Brett%20Brown_1554460064189.png_7019729_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/76ers%20Coach%20Brett%20Brown_1554460064189.png_7019729_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/76ers%20Coach%20Brett%20Brown_1554460064189.png_7019729_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/76ers%20Coach%20Brett%20Brown_1554460064189.png_7019729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Brown's hot seat actually quite cool as 76ers stand pat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dan Gelston, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 07:53AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Josh Harris is a billionaire and he if wants to shuttle between New York and the Philadelphia 76ers headquarters in New Jersey on a helicopter, the team owner can do it with ease. If Harris wants to pay $45 million for his luxury home, he can spend pocket change on a new pad, too. And he if really wanted to silence speculation that Brett Brown was coaching for his Sixers career during the playoffs, well, all Harris had to say was that he had his guy.</p><p>Harris instead settled for a milquetoast endorsement before the Brooklyn series, saying Brown was a "great coach" but offering no assurance he would return for another season if the Sixers failed to make a deep run in the playoffs.</p><p>"We think he's the right leader to take us where we need to go in the playoffs," Harris said. "I'm focused on the Brooklyn Nets."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/joel-embiid-now-owns-trademark-for-the-process-" title="Joel Embiid now owns trademark for 'The Process'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/14/vlcsnap-2019-05-14-14h02m10s105_1557857006023_7258104_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/14/vlcsnap-2019-05-14-14h02m10s105_1557857006023_7258104_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/14/vlcsnap-2019-05-14-14h02m10s105_1557857006023_7258104_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/14/vlcsnap-2019-05-14-14h02m10s105_1557857006023_7258104_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/14/vlcsnap-2019-05-14-14h02m10s105_1557857006023_7258104_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joel Embiid is now the owner of the trademark for the phrase &ldquo;The Process.&rdquo; The Philadelphia 76ers center has been largely associated with the popular term." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. 