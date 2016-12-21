WATCH: Officer helps tardy student tie his tie during traffic stop

Police officers never know what to expect when making a traffic stop. You'll often hear them say there Is no such thing as a routine one.

However, when a Wisconsin officer pulled over a college student on the way to give a presentation, he was able to use part of his morning routine to lend a helping hand.

Officer Folczyk pulled over the student for speeding. During the stop, the student explained his predicament and told the officer he was running late for a presentation, and was trying to drive to friend's house to get help tying a tie.

The officer asked the student to grab his license and proof of insurance, and asked the student to leave the tie with him.

While the student was in his car looking for his paperwork, the officer tied the young man's tie, before leaving him with a simple warning to slow down.