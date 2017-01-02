Woman celebrates Christmas with teen who received her son's heart

(INSIDE EDITION)- A Georgia woman who decided to donate her son’s organs spent Christmas with the boy who received his heart.

Janece Risty’s son, Tyler, was declared brain dead just two years ago at the age of 16 after he suddenly collapsed and suffered massive bleeding of the brain.

It was then that Risty decided to give the gift of life to others through Tyler.

“Tyler wanted to help others,” Risty told InsideEdition.com. "I just felt it was the right thing to do.”

Tyler’s organs, bone, and tissue were donated to 23 people across the country, and his heart went to 19-year-old Lance Frye, of Pittsburgh, who was born with a congenital heart defect.

Before receiving Tyler’s heart, Lance had gone through three unsuccessful heart surgeries, and in the spring of 2016. his heart was failing.

“My entire family felt extremely grateful for us being able to get a heart. You can never express how grateful you are to them,” Frye told InsideEdition.com.

Frye said Risty is considered an extended family member, and like most families, they spent Christmas together.

“It gives me a lot of joy, especially since Christmas is celebrating Christ's Life and we celebrate Tyler's life because he is with Jesus. We celebrate Lance's life because of Tyler. It's great to know how Lance's life improved because of Tyler,” Risty said.