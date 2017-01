(FOX NEWS)- The return policy at the Gap is 45 days, but one cashier apparently never got that memo and processed a return on an item from 2000!

We know about this because the note from the manager to his or her clueless employee has gone viral after it was posted on Reddit.

"Who on earth accepted this as a return?!?!?!" the manager asked in a message posted for the staff to see.

He or she hung the red shirt and vest alongside.

