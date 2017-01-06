WATCH: Firefighters rescue dog from frozen river [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Credit: Jerry Romine via Storyful Trending WATCH: Firefighters rescue dog from frozen river Firefighters came to the rescue of a dog stranded on an icy river in Madison County, Iowa earlier this week.

Jerry Romine of West Des Moines was out walking his own dog when he heard a dog barking from under a bridge. He then spotted a black dog, later identified as 13-year-old Labradoodle Sam, struggling to keep its head above water.

Romine tried to save Sam with a 50-foot tow rope but couldn’t reach the stranded dog.

Video showed the moment Winterset firefighters slid across the frozen rover in a boat to save the tog, who was treated and later reunited with his owner, and recovering at home.