Parents get married in NICU so preemie son can attend wedding

One Texas couple decided that when it came time for them to get married, they didn't want your typical ceremony.

Instead, Lilly Nguyen and Phil De Carlos were married in the Chapel at the Texas Children's Hospital surrounded by their friends, family, and the most important guest of all; their son Lucas.

Lucas was born prematurely back on October 28th at just 24 weeks gestation, and weighed 1lb. 12 oz.

He has been continually cared for at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Texas Children's Pavilion for Women.

Their wedding wasn't the first time the couple shared a special milestone in front of their son Lucas. Phil's proposal took place in the NICU back on December 15, with the help of the nurses, when a special bib for Lucas was made that read "Will you marry my papa?"

So, the couple set the date for New Years Day at the hospital so that Lucas could be in the wedding. After the ceremony, the newlyweds and Lilly's three other children visited baby Lucas in the NICU.

"You live everyday like there’s no tomorrow. We want him to be part of our special day, we want Lucas to look back and through all this pain, stress and struggle, I want him to see that there’s still something good that came out of it. We want to treat him like he’s part of everything and we felt that this is the moment and that we are here with him. We want him to know there are painful times but there are happy times as well," Lilly explained.