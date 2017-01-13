Prince William comforts young girl who lost parent, just like he did

(FOX NEWS)- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were special guests Wednesday at a Child Bereavement UK center in Stratford, London, and Prince William shared a touching moment with a young girl grieving the death of her father.

"Do you know what happened to me?" the prince told Aoife, 9, who lost her father six years ago to pancreatic cancer. "You know I lost my mummy when I was very young too. I was [15] and my brother was 12. So we lost our mummy when we were young as well."

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

Prince William, royal patron of Child Bereavement UK, told the girl that it's very important to continue to talk about her father.

